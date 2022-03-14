Your Money: Aberdeen firm’s ’empowered’ women breaking mould in financial services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Your Money: Aberdeen firm's 'empowered' women breaking mould in financial services

By Keith Findlay
March 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Senior financial planner Rhian Morgan: "Working in a team of women and men is powerful. We each bring our own value."

An Aberdeen firm of financial planners says it is breaking the mould of a sector whose top roles are traditionally taken by men.

More than four-fifths (83%) of women employees at Acumen Financial Planning are in senior positions.

Despite a good gender balance across the financial services industry as a whole, with females making up 50% of the workforce, research shows only 18% of executive teams are women.

Acumen said its large number of women financial planners and paraplanners were “breaking the bias”.

And it revealed one of its financial planners was mistaken for a support staff member at industry seminars, just because she was a woman.

Acumen’s support of female-led projects includes the launch of SpringGen, founded by chartered financial planner Jenny Madhoo.

SpringGen provides professional and affordable advice to Gen Y and Zs – millennials and after, or those born since about 1984.

It is a demographic that, Ms Madhoo says, often feels priced out of financial advice.

Jenny Madhoo, founder of SpringGen.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority in 2017, only 6% of 18-34-year-olds sought this kind of support.

Unlike most financial planning firms, SpringGen, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, has an equally split male to female client ratio.

Ms Madhoo has had women mentors throughout her career, something she says is hugely helpful in moving SpringGen forward.

She said: “Women tend to be under-confident in what they’re capable of, whereas men are not.

“Once you have high profile women in your company, it attracts others.”

Acumen allows its employees flexibility in their working hours and environment.

This is beneficial to all team members juggling personal commitments, such as children, partners or older parents, the firm said.

Rhian Morgan, a senior financial planner at the company, added: “It’s become far more accepted now that men are just as much as the care-giver as females and it’s changed the conversation around the table.

“Working in a team of women and men is powerful. We each bring our own value.

“In our firm, the younger generation coming in, seeing how both men and women have progressed in our company is quite empowering to them as well.

“We have five female financial planners which is a powerful statement”.

To go with story by Paraplanner Janine Rokovucago.

Janine Rokovucago has worked for Acumen as a paraplanner for four years and has more than 10 years’ experience in banking.

In previous roles she experienced the famous “glass ceiling” stopping women progressing in their careers.

Ms Rokovucago said: “Representation is everything and there should be no limits on what role someone can be in.

“There shouldn’t be limits on race, gender, or anything else. It’s important that minorities know these opportunities are available to them.”

Recruitment and development manager Nicola Doohan.

Acumen recruitment and development manager Nicola Doohan said the company’s “reputation as a top employer” and training opportunities were “part of the appeal” for people joining the firm.

” We have had a flexible working pattern in place for many years, enhanced our employee benefits and recently introduced a hybrid working policy,” Ms Doohan added.

