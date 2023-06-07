‘Unique opportunity’ to run a cafe on Barra’s world famous beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

‘Unique opportunity’ to run a cafe on Barra’s world famous beach

The cafe will open as part of a £1.5m programme of renovations at the airport.

By Kelly Wilson
HIAL is looking for a company to take on catering at Barra Airport. Image: Keith Findlay/DCT Media
The opportunity to run a cafe at the world famous Barra Airport is up for grabs.

Highlands & Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) is looking for a team to run its newly refurbished 50-seater café catering operation.

Barra Airport is one of the world’s most distinctive airports with its globally-renowned beach runway.

It is currently undergoing a £1.5 million refurbishment of the airport terminal and facilities.

Part of the new development is the opportunity to take over the successful café catering concession, which is now looking to get back to full operation following a closure due to Covid-19.

‘Considerable scope’ for income

Barra Airport manager, Michael Galbraith, said: “Barra Airport handled nearly 11,000 passengers in 2022/23 and we believe there is considerable scope to generate income from cafe services for locals and passing tourist trade as well as tourists stopping to watch aircraft landing on our famous beach runway.

“The airport is very popular due to our unique beach setting and the world-wide interest this has for visitors, whether or not they are flying in or out.”

Barra Airport is well-known for its beach runway. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock.

The terminal was originally built in 1978 and it is hoped the improvements will provide opportunities for increased footfall, as the seating area will provide views over the beach and of the aircraft landing and taking off from the world-famous location.

The work will also include landscaping work to the surrounding area.

Retail offering to be improved

Retail of gifts has been an ancillary activity previously, however HIAL believe there to be scope to develop this.

As well as gifts and local produce aimed at casual visitors, goods for passengers are also likely to be required, including confectionary, books, newspapers, and magazines.

It is expected the cafe operating times will be tailored around the terminal opening and scheduled services, however HIAL have said it is open to suggested proposals.

