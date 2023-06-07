‘Unique opportunity’ to run a cafe on Barra’s world famous beach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The opportunity to run a cafe at the world famous Barra Airport is up for grabs.

Highlands & Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) is looking for a team to run its newly refurbished 50-seater café catering operation.

Barra Airport is one of the world’s most distinctive airports with its globally-renowned beach runway.

It is currently undergoing a £1.5 million refurbishment of the airport terminal and facilities.

Part of the new development is the opportunity to take over the successful café catering concession, which is now looking to get back to full operation following a closure due to Covid-19.

‘Considerable scope’ for income

Barra Airport manager, Michael Galbraith, said: “Barra Airport handled nearly 11,000 passengers in 2022/23 and we believe there is considerable scope to generate income from cafe services for locals and passing tourist trade as well as tourists stopping to watch aircraft landing on our famous beach runway.

“The airport is very popular due to our unique beach setting and the world-wide interest this has for visitors, whether or not they are flying in or out.”

The terminal was originally built in 1978 and it is hoped the improvements will provide opportunities for increased footfall, as the seating area will provide views over the beach and of the aircraft landing and taking off from the world-famous location.

The work will also include landscaping work to the surrounding area.

Retail offering to be improved

Retail of gifts has been an ancillary activity previously, however HIAL believe there to be scope to develop this.

As well as gifts and local produce aimed at casual visitors, goods for passengers are also likely to be required, including confectionary, books, newspapers, and magazines.

It is expected the cafe operating times will be tailored around the terminal opening and scheduled services, however HIAL have said it is open to suggested proposals.