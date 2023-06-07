Boost for first-time buyers in Scotland as deposits fall with house prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Boost for first-time buyers in Scotland as deposits fall with house prices

TSB report shows that in Scotland first-time buyers paid less for a deposit from January to March than the last three months of 2022.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Average house prices fell between the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 and deposits reflected that.
Deposits for first-time buyers in Scotland have decreased as the average price of a first house fell by 8%, making it easier to get on to the property ladder.

New data from TSB shows deposits for first-time buyers in Scotland decreased to £31,261 in the first quarter of this year as the average price of a first home was 8% lower than the fourth quarter of 2022.

Across the UK as whole, the average deposit for first-time buyers dropped 3% to £44,363.

The research from TSB shows that in Scotland, first-time buyers paid less for a deposit from January to March than the last three months of 2022.

Deposits for first-time buyers in Scotland have fallen.

The average purchase price of a first home in Scotland was £161,840, equating to a deposit of 19% of the average property value.

At a UK level, the average purchase price of first-time properties fell nearly 5% to £226,939 while the average deposit of a first-time buyer was down 3% from £45,871.

The research also helped to reveal more about the demographic of buyers, showing that in Scotland first-time buyers were younger than the UK average.

In Scotland, the average age of first-time buyers was 32, while at a national level, the average age was 33, remaining consistent with the previous quarter.

The average age of a first-time buyer in Scotland is 32, a year younger than the national average.

Roland McCormack, Director of Mortgages at TSB said: “The onset of spring usually brings with it a flurry of property listings, but first-time buyers looking to buy in 2023 are navigating a complex environment.

“Buying a house will typically be your biggest investment so take your time and get advice before you take your first steps onto the property ladder.”

The average price of a first home in Scotland was £161,840 with a deposit of 19% of the average property value.

TSB offered some top tips for first-time buyers when looking for a first home

Think about your budget

Start saving as soon as you are able to put money aside. Regular, consistent savings will help demonstrate you can afford a mortgage whilst building up your deposit.

A larger deposit might mean that the rate charged on your mortgage comes down slightly, but you need to weigh this against the time it will take to save more.

Weighing up what you can afford is key.

Think about your credit score

Your credit score plays a huge role when applying for a mortgage. You can always review your credit score on free websites like Experian or Equifax.

To improve your credit score, make sure you’re on the electoral role and if you have debt on your credit card, pay off any debt by making regular minimum monthly payments.

Late payments or failing to make payments will have a negative impact on your credit score.

Think ahead

Research location, prices, and overall budgets for moving and decorating. Think about commuting costs and if you could get more for your money if you moved further out.

Think ahead to all of the costs involved.

Seek help

To help you work out what you can afford, use online tools or speak to a reputable mortgage adviser/broker who can help you understand how much you could borrow and the how much deposit you’d need.

Be patient

Remember that taking out a mortgage will probably be your largest ever financial commitment when buying your dream home. Consider all your requirements first before jumping in.

The average deposit for first-time buyers across the UK dropped 3% to £44,363 from £45,871.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

