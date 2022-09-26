Work begins on £1.5million terminal improvements at world famous Barra Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Work begins on £1.5million terminal improvements at world famous Barra Airport

By Louise Glen
September 26, 2022, 3:33 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 4:35 pm
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport

Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) has confirmed work has begun to upgrade its terminal at Barra Airport.

Work began today to refurbish the terminal building at one of the world’s most distinctive airports with its globally-renowned beach runway.

The terminal was originally built in 1978, and HIAL is investing approximately £1.5 million to modernise the facility and make it more comfortable for passengers.

Only beach landing runway in the world

The terminal building will be completely refurbished, the existing appliance bay will be converted to a café area and a new extension will be constructed for a café seating area.

A new terrace will be constructed across the beach elevation of the terminal.

A tender on Public Contacts Scotland announced that MacInnes Bros Ltd will be the contractor on the works.

A plane lands at Barra Airport

Michael Galbraith, Barra Airport manager, said: “We are pleased to see work commencing on this project.

“The airport offers a unique opportunity for passengers to experience the world’s only beach landing runway with scheduled flights.

“This is a significant investment in the airport, which will allow us to support the increase in passenger numbers that we see year-on-year due to its popularity.

“The refurbishment project will improve facilities for passengers, visitors, and staff.”

Flights will operate as scheduled for the duration of the project, which is set to be completed by June 2023.

The work will also include  landscaping work to the surrounding area.

