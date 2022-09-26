Work begins on £1.5million terminal improvements at world famous Barra Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) has confirmed work has begun to upgrade its terminal at Barra Airport.

Work began today to refurbish the terminal building at one of the world’s most distinctive airports with its globally-renowned beach runway.

The terminal was originally built in 1978, and HIAL is investing approximately £1.5 million to modernise the facility and make it more comfortable for passengers.

Only beach landing runway in the world

The terminal building will be completely refurbished, the existing appliance bay will be converted to a café area and a new extension will be constructed for a café seating area.

A new terrace will be constructed across the beach elevation of the terminal.

A tender on Public Contacts Scotland announced that MacInnes Bros Ltd will be the contractor on the works.

Michael Galbraith, Barra Airport manager, said: “We are pleased to see work commencing on this project.

“The airport offers a unique opportunity for passengers to experience the world’s only beach landing runway with scheduled flights.

“This is a significant investment in the airport, which will allow us to support the increase in passenger numbers that we see year-on-year due to its popularity.

“The refurbishment project will improve facilities for passengers, visitors, and staff.”

Flights will operate as scheduled for the duration of the project, which is set to be completed by June 2023.

The work will also include landscaping work to the surrounding area.