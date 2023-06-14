Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

French patisserie firm Almondine is to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh.

The Aberdeen business, run by sisters Suzanne Horne and sister Jenny Bromley, will unveil a Patisserie Bar on the fourth floor.

There visitors will enjoy the “ultimate Parisian experience” with a selection of macarons, patisseries, hot chocolate, teas and of course a glass of fizz.

Announcing the news on their social media a statement read: “We have partnered up with Scotland’s most prestigious department store Harvey Nichols to bring you the ultimate Parisian experience!

“We look forward to welcoming you to Almondine in late June.”

Specialising in French patisserie, and most notably their in-demand macarons, the sisters have worked together for more than a decade now, having started their Almondine journey in February 2011.

It was a vision in bringing something new to the city and discovering macarons in a cook book which resulted in a year and a half of recipe development before the business officially launched in 2013.

In October 2020 the sisters opened their first patisserie in Chapel Street followed by another cafe in Inverurie’s Burn Lane a year later.

Offering a range of French patisserie including a range of petit gateaux, caneles, and large and small macarons, the creativity in the kitchen has seen Almondine become one of the go-to places for afternoon tea in Aberdeen.

Harvey Nichols history

The first Harvey Nichols store was opened in 1831 by Benjamin Harvey.

The linen shop was opened in a terraced house on the corner of Knightsbridge and Sloane Street in London.

Mr Harvey died in 1850, leaving the business in the care of his wife Anne, who went into partnership with James Nichols to form Harvey Nichols & Co.

Today, Harvey Nichols has seven stores within the UK and Ireland, consisting of five large-format stores in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, and two small-format stores in Bristol and Dublin.