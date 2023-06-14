Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store

The Patisserie Bar will open in the capital later this month.

By Kelly Wilson
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
French patisserie firm Almondine is to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh.

The Aberdeen business, run by sisters Suzanne Horne and sister Jenny Bromley, will unveil a Patisserie Bar on the fourth floor.

There visitors will enjoy the “ultimate Parisian experience” with a selection of macarons, patisseries, hot chocolate, teas and of course a glass of fizz.

Announcing the news on their social media a statement read: “We have partnered up with Scotland’s most prestigious department store Harvey Nichols to bring you the ultimate Parisian experience!

“We look forward to welcoming you to Almondine in late June.”

Almondine’s cabinet always looks picture perfect. Image: Almondine

Specialising in French patisserie, and most notably their in-demand macarons, the sisters have worked together for more than a decade now, having started their Almondine journey in February 2011.

It was a vision in bringing something new to the city and discovering macarons in a cook book which resulted in a year and a half of recipe development before the business officially launched in 2013.

Almondine is to open a Patisserie Bar on the fourth floor of Harvey Nichols. Image: Almondine

In October 2020 the sisters opened their first patisserie in Chapel Street followed by another cafe in Inverurie’s Burn Lane a year later.

Offering a range of French patisserie including a range of petit gateaux, caneles, and large and small macarons, the creativity in the kitchen has seen Almondine become one of the go-to places for afternoon tea in Aberdeen.

Harvey Nichols history

The first Harvey Nichols store was opened in 1831 by Benjamin Harvey.

The linen shop was opened in a terraced house on the corner of Knightsbridge and Sloane Street in London.

Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh which will soon have an Almondine Patisserie Bar on the fourth floor.

Mr Harvey died in 1850, leaving the business in the care of his wife Anne, who went into partnership with James Nichols to form Harvey Nichols & Co.

Today, Harvey Nichols has seven stores within the UK and Ireland, consisting of five large-format stores in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, and two small-format stores in Bristol and Dublin.

