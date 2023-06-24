Hotel and visitor centre planned on Unst as Shetland spaceport takes shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Hotel and visitor centre planned on Unst as Shetland spaceport takes shape

Developers hope official recognition for the project is just "weeks away" with the first launch due in October.

By Neil Pooran
Aerial view of Shetland spaceport with view to sea behind.
The first launch from the Shetland spaceport is due in the autumn. Image: SaxaVord/PA Wire

A new hotel and visitor centre are planned for the island of Unst in Shetland as part of the work to create a spaceport at the northern-most tip of the UK.

The team behind SaxaVord spaceport hope to build new accommodation near the site, appealing to those keen to see rare birds and wildlife as well as blast-offs.

The first orbital rocket launches are expected to draw crowds of at least several hundred and a viewing area will be set up across a bay, opposite the spaceport’s launch pads.

The team behind the project believe they are just “weeks away” from getting official recognition as a spaceport.

Rocket launches could draw people to Shetland

Debbie Strang, director of facilities at SaxaVord, said they had carried out a study into how many people would come to Unst for a launch – noting that Cornwall spaceport’s attempted space launch earlier this year drew about 2,000 visitors.

So far just under £30 million has been spent on the spaceport and its associated accommodation facilities at the ex-RAF base, with just over 80 people employed.

Ms Strang said: “The research said most people wanted to see the base of the rocket, that was something that came back.

“It’s absolutely going to be an added draw for people who have made the decision to come to Shetland, they will come for longer and they’ll try and see a launch.

“If they’re not here for a launch, they will want to come to the site – and they’ll want to understand what space is all about, not just Saxa’s role in that.

Frank Strang and his wife Debbie wearing high-viz jackets with spaceport behind.
Frank Strang and his wife Debbie, owners of SaxaVord spaceport in Unst in Shetland. Image: SaxaVord/PA Wire

“They’ll want some sort of visitor centre and education to understand more about space. So that will be built into the hotel and the plans for that.”

As well as a hotel of around 250 beds, they also hope to reuse a nearby airstrip as a private airstrip. The island is currently accessed by ferry from other parts of Shetland.

Initially Mr Strang told people on Unst he was “not building Cape Canaveral” – explaining to disbelieving locals that it would be for smaller commercial rockets.

However, he now hopes to build a total of five launch pads, with the site able to take rockets up to 35 metres long.

Mr Strang said the team expect to receive their licence from the Civil Aviation Authority in around eight weeks, meaning they can operate as a commercial spaceport.

When will first spaceport launch be?

The spaceport team stressed the need to manage visitors’ expectations around any rocket launches, which can often be delayed or called off.

Commercial rockets from start-up companies also have a high failure rate, as many are new designs which have not flown before.

Aerial view from sea looking back at Unst and spaceport.
Developers believe visitors will be drawn to Unst for rocket launches. Image: SaxaVord/PA Wire

A planning application has been drawn up and is being submitted to Shetland Islands Council.

The site is near Hermaness nature reserve, which boasts spectacular clifftop views and has a rich variety of wild birds.

Mrs Strang said this is currently the “number one” attraction on Unst.

The privately-funded spaceport is still under construction and hopes to host a sub-orbital rocket launch in October.

The first launch into space is expected in April next year from a German company called Rocket Factory Augsburg.

More from Press and Journal

Jim MacNeil with a darts feather.
Tributes pour in for Inverness darts 'legend' Jim MacNeil
BP petrol station
BP petrol station in Aberdeen cordoned off following robbery
Pupils at Dounby Community School created Bob for Your Art World exhibition. Image: National Galleries of Scotland.
Orkney schoolchildren create artwork made of beach rubbish for National Gallery exhibition
Lois Gaffney posing with her award
Shetland graduate receives student nurse of the year award
Boddam Lighthouse on the Aberdeenshire coast
From St Cyrus to Cullen: Plans to create NC500-like coastline route to boost tourism
Pictured is The Bay Fish and Chip Shop owner Calum Richardson. Image: Darrell Benns.
Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize
Steven Balfour was convicted unanimously by a jury of child sex charges. Image: LinkedIn.
Oil and gas accountant jailed for sexual chats with 'underage girl' undercover police officer
Corran Ferry
MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August
Richie Berrington of Scotland celebrates after reaching his century during the ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Scotland and UAE at Bulawayo Athletic Club on June 23, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win
The Ardersier Nursery has entered liquidation following its closure. Image: Google Maps
Highland nursery enters liquidation following shock closure