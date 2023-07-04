North and north-east restaurants voted Scotland’s best

Seven restaurants from the north and north-east were recognised among the country’s best at the 2023 Scottish Restaurant Awards.

The accolades named Bydand, in Thurso, European restaurant of the year.

In a Facebook post, the business thanked its customers and staff.

It said: “We won. A big thank you to all our customers and our staff for making this happen.”

Thurso’s other venue which took home an award was the Pride of Bengal Indian restaurant and takeaway, which won the Bangladeshi restaurant of the year title.

The business owners said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our wonderful customers for supporting us locally and from afar.

“We are truly honoured and so very proud to receive this award.”

Nominations were announced last month.

Sun Dancer repeat 2019 success

Nairn bar and restaurant Sun Dancer was named Scottish restaurant of the year for the second time, after it won the top prize in 2019.

The business, which opened in 2017, is owned by Lee Jack.

He said: “I feel honoured and humbled to receive this award for a second time.

“I’m delighted for my hardworking team, who put their heart and soul into the business. I cannot thank them enough.

“I also want to thank the customers who continue to support us and we will keep doing out best to provide the quality of food and service.”

Other winners

Gurkha Kitchen in Shetland won Nepalese restaurant of the year.

In a Facebook post, it thanked people who voted alongside staff and customers who have supported them over the years.

It added: “Thank you to all you lovely people who voted, We would also like to thank my hard working staff and members who have supported us over the years.”

The seafood restaurant of the year award went to Inveraray-based Samphire.

The other north and north-east winners included the Olive Garden in Oban and Asian Kitchen in Inverurie

A spokesperson for the awards said: “These awards serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding contributions of restaurants and individuals who play a vital role in shaping Scotland’s vibrant food scene.

“By acknowledging their achievements, we aim to inspire continued innovation, collaboration, and growth within the industry.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists.

“Their commitment to excellence has, undoubtedly, raised the bar for the Scottish culinary landscape.”