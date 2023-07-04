How a £90,000 Victorian turntable restoration let the Flying Scotsman visit Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a £90,000 Victorian turntable restoration let the Flying Scotsman visit Aberdeen

The Flying Scotsman is beloved by all, but it's only thanks to the work of volunteers at Ferryhill Heritage Railway Trust that Aberdonians were treated to such a close encounter with the iconic locomotive.

By Kirstie Waterston
The Flying Scotsman on the restored Ferryhill turntable for the first time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Flying Scotsman on the restored Ferryhill turntable for the first time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Being in the presence of the Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous locomotive, is the stuff steam dreams are made of.

To glimpse the Flying Scotsman pressing through panoramic countryside is like peering into the past, even for those too young to remember the age of steam.

Visitors were able to get really close to the Flying Scotsman at Ferryhill. Image: DC Thomson/Kirstie Waterston

Beloved by seasoned train spotters and casual observers alike, the opportunity to see the magnificent steam machine in action is a rare opportunity.

But to get up close and personal to this great green God of British Railways engineering, is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many people.

And only made possible in Aberdeen thanks to the vintage infrastructure at Ferryhill Heritage Railway Trust, and the incredible efforts of volunteers who keep it running.

The Flying Scotsman at Ferryhill Depot, Aberdeen. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Flying Scotsman’s illustrious career

Even those who don’t know much about railways are familiar with the Flying Scotsman.

So called because it thundered up the east coast main line from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley daily.

Built in Doncaster, the Flying Scotsman went into service on the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) in February 1923.

Designed by renowned railway engineer Sir Nigel Gresley, the locomotive was part of the A1 class – the most powerful run by LNER.

The Flying Scotsman locomotive at Aberdeen station in 1964. Image: DC Thomson

Synonymous with speed, and a symbol of innovation and nostalgia, it broke speed records and made headlines.

But just 40 years old, despite an illustrious career, the Flying Scotsman was considered old fashioned and removed from service in 1963.

Surplus to requirements, it was saved by railway preservationist Alan Pegler who oversaw the locomotive’s restoration.

Pegler took the engine to America, a trip which bankrupted him, leaving the Flying Scotsman stranded across the pond, until businessman Sir William McAlpine rescued it.

A member of train crew on the front of the Flying Scotsman at Aberdeen Railway Station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

On its return to Britain, the Flying Scotsman ran special services, but by the late 90s it was sold again and there were further problems with its ownership.

Eventually, with huge public backing, the Flying Scotsman was purchased by the National Railway Museum in York in 2004.

Already an icon, it became a national treasure.

Iconic Flying Scotsman captivated Aberdeen audience

Now, at 100 years old, the steam engine has lost none of its enduring and captivating magic.

This was obvious among the hundreds of people who congregated around the turntable at Ferryhill Railway in Aberdeen eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Flying Scotsman.

The Flying Scotsman reversing onto the turntable. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

From toddlers waving Thomas the Tank flags to more seasoned train spotters with hi-spec cameras, the anticipation was palpable.

With only 500 tickets up for grabs, the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT) could have sold out the event several times over.

Were it not for the trust and the hard work of volunteers, the Flying Scotsman’s Aberdeen visit would not have happened.

Without the turntable, the engine would have had to continue its onward journey to Inverness to turn around at a triangular junction there.

Volunteers turning the Flying Scotsman by hand on the restored turntable at Ferryhill. Image: DC Thomson/Kath Flannery

But that extended journey brings with it increased cost and logistical problems with regular mainline trains.

Therefore to see the Flying Scotsman successfully manoeuvre at Ferryhill was a moment of triumph for the band of volunteers who carefully restored the turntable.

Volunteers tested the turntable with 190 tonnes of weight – more than enough for the Flying Scotsman’s 97 tonnes.

Restored turntable enabled Flying Scotsman’s Aberdeen visit

Gordon Simpson, safety officer at FRHT, has a background in mechanical engineering and machining.

Gordon Simpson, safety officer at Ferryhill Heritage Railway. Image: Kieran Beattie Date/DC Thomson

He was one of the volunteers who brought the turntable back into use.

The Flying Scotsman a quarter turn in. Image: DC Thomson/Kirstie Waterston

Gordon said: “I like all the steam engines, but the Flying Scotsman has a special ‘zing’ being so famous.

“I spent hours redesigning parts of that turntable so I’m quite pleased with how the whole thing went.

“40% of the steel is new, and the main castings have all been replaced with brand new steel.

Visitors have a go on the Ferryhill Railway turntable. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

“One of the old castings had a big chunk out of it and the other’s got minute cracks.

“I didn’t want to risk multi-million-pound engines like the Flying Scotsman on old castings.

“It cost about £90,000 to repair this turntable; a firm in Kintore took it apart in their workshop.

“All the expertise is here in and around Aberdeen to refurbish these things.”

Trust’s ambitious plans for Ferryhill Railway site

At a cost of £500 a month to run the Ferryhill Railway, events like Monday’s Flying Scotsman visit can bring in vital funds and awareness.

The trust relies on donations and grants to carry out preservation work, and has big ambitions to get trains running between Ferryhill and Aberdeen once again.

Gordon added: “We’ve got a lot of things to do, including replacing the old water tower, which means steam engines wouldn’t need to be filled up with hoses.

The Flying Scotsman was topped up with coal at Ferryhill. Image: DC Thomson/Kirstie Waterston

“The office buildings, which are alongside the Victorian engine shed, are being refurbished after they were burned down.

“When we get this place all done up it’ll look tremendous.

“Around the turntable we want to remove the soil and tarmac it, and put in seats like a football ground with a roof and open sides.

“Then people can sit when it’s raining and watch the trains in a little more comfort.”

A close-up of the famous engine’s name plate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Refuelling at Ferryhill

Peter Gordon, trustee and treasurer at FHRT, was delighted that the Flying Scotsman attracted so many people to the heritage site.

It was a good test of the site for future events, with plans to become more of a tourist attraction.

Ferryhill’s facilities were also put to the test with several tonnes of water and coal taken on by the Flying Scotsman before its return journey to Edinburgh.

Peter Gordon, trustee and treasurer, Ferryhill Heritage Railway Trust. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

He said: “It all went really well – people got to see the Flying Scotsman coming down, when it stopped, when it was turning and then back out again.

“We put a limit of 500 tickets just for safety, but we may have managed an extra 100.

“It all went really well, there’s a lot to be done on the site, but we’re starting to open up to the public.

“We’ve got areas that’s now safe and there’s things for people to see, and we’re also working on a miniature railway – they’re actually buildings the rails in the shed.”

Check out this gallery of the Flying Scotsman visiting Aberdeen.

Gallery: Did you see the Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen?

