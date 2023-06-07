Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year

Beachfront Nairn restaurant Sun Dancer is in the running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year.
The family-style restaurant is among 10 nominees for the top prize at the Scottish Restaurant Awards to be held next month.
However, 48 other restaurants, bars and hotels across the north and north-east are also in the running across a range of categories.
Members of the public have been voting for the awards across a range of criteria including food quality, service and ambiance.
The winners will be announced on July 3 at a ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott hotel.
In full: Scottish Restaurant Awards local nominees
Scottish Restaurant of the Year
Sun Dancer, Bar and Restaurant (Nairn)
Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year
Mcleod’s Fish & Chips (Inverness)
Happy Haggis (Aviemore)
Noodles Restaurant of the Year
Chopstix – Aberdeen Trinity Centre (Aberdeen)
Hotel Restaurant of the Year
Boath House Restaurant & Rooms (Nairn)
Coul House Hotel (Strathpeffer)
European Restaurant of the Year
Bydand (Thurso)
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
Capilla Tapas Restaurant (Thurso)
Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year
The Olive Garden (Oban)
Italian Restaurant of the Year
Via Roma (Inverurie)
Turkish Restaurant of the Year
Ada Turkish | Café & Restaurant (Elgin)
Olive Tree Banchory (Banchory)
Nargile Restaurant (Aberdeen)
Rendezvous | Nargile (Aberdeen)
Restaurant Team of the Year
The Dipping Lugger (Ullapool)
Curry Restaurant of the Year
Lochnagar Indian Brasserie (Ballater)
Pizza Restaurant of the Year
Cheese and Tomatin (Aviemore)
Cheese & Tomatin (Inverness)
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Wild Ginger Restaurant (Aberdeen)
The Jewel in the Crown Aberdeen Indian Restaurant (Aberdeen)
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year
Light of Bengal Aberdeen (Aberdeen)
Pride of Bengal Indian Restaurant and Takeaway (Thurso)
Bengal Spice Mintlaw (Peterhead)
Sher-E-Bangla (Montrose)
The Royal Bengal (Nairn)
Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Asian Kitchen (Inverurie)
Nepalese Restaurant of the Year
Gurkha Kitchen (Shetland)
Thai Restaurant of the Year
Siam Cottage (Aberdeen)
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Restaurant at the Isle of Eriska (Oban)
Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Fig & Thistle (Inverness)
Buffet Restaurant of the Year
Cosmo All You Can Eat World Buffet Restaurant (Aberdeen)
Outstanding Restaurant of the Year
The Whitehouse Restaurant (Oban)
Best World Cuisine
The Mustard Seed Restaurant (Inverness)
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Trump International (Aberdeen)
Etive restaurant (Oban)
Seafood Restaurant of the Year
Kishorn Seafood Bar (Strathcarron)
Lochleven Seafood Café (Fort William)
The Shores Plockton (Plockton)
River House (Inverness)
The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant (Stonehaven)
Romantic Restaurant of the Year
The Silver Darling (Aberdeen)
The Laroch Restaurant and Bar (Ballachulish)
Rowan Tree Country Hotel & Restauran (Aviemore)
Moonfish Cafe (Aberdeen)
Sushi Restaurant of the Year
J.W.’s Sushi (Aberdeen)
Yorokobi by CJ (Aberdeen)
Ninja Sushi (Aberdeen)
Country Restaurant of the Year
The Cross (Kingussie)
Diner of the Year
Gille Brighde Restaurant (Achnasheen)
