Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year

Beachfront Nairn restaurant Sun Dancer is in the running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year.

The family-style restaurant is among 10 nominees for the top prize at the Scottish Restaurant Awards to be held next month.

However, 48 other restaurants, bars and hotels across the north and north-east are also in the running across a range of categories.

Members of the public have been voting for the awards across a range of criteria including food quality, service and ambiance.

The winners will be announced on July 3 at a ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott hotel.

In full: Scottish Restaurant Awards local nominees

Scottish Restaurant of the Year

Sun Dancer, Bar and Restaurant (Nairn)

Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year

Mcleod’s Fish & Chips (Inverness)

Happy Haggis (Aviemore)

Noodles Restaurant of the Year

Chopstix – Aberdeen Trinity Centre (Aberdeen)

Hotel Restaurant of the Year

Boath House Restaurant & Rooms (Nairn)

Coul House Hotel (Strathpeffer)

European Restaurant of the Year

Bydand (Thurso)

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Capilla Tapas Restaurant (Thurso)

Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year

The Olive Garden (Oban)

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Via Roma (Inverurie)

Turkish Restaurant of the Year

Ada Turkish | Café & Restaurant (Elgin)

Olive Tree Banchory (Banchory)

Nargile Restaurant (Aberdeen)

Rendezvous | Nargile (Aberdeen)

Restaurant Team of the Year

The Dipping Lugger (Ullapool)

Curry Restaurant of the Year

Lochnagar Indian Brasserie (Ballater)

Pizza Restaurant of the Year

Cheese and Tomatin (Aviemore)

Cheese & Tomatin (Inverness)

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Wild Ginger Restaurant (Aberdeen)

The Jewel in the Crown Aberdeen Indian Restaurant (Aberdeen)

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year

Light of Bengal Aberdeen (Aberdeen)

Pride of Bengal Indian Restaurant and Takeaway (Thurso)

Bengal Spice Mintlaw (Peterhead)

Sher-E-Bangla (Montrose)

The Royal Bengal (Nairn)

Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Asian Kitchen (Inverurie)

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

Gurkha Kitchen (Shetland)

Thai Restaurant of the Year

Siam Cottage (Aberdeen)

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Restaurant at the Isle of Eriska (Oban)

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Fig & Thistle (Inverness)

Buffet Restaurant of the Year

Cosmo All You Can Eat World Buffet Restaurant (Aberdeen)

Outstanding Restaurant of the Year

The Whitehouse Restaurant (Oban)

Best World Cuisine

The Mustard Seed Restaurant (Inverness)

The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Trump International (Aberdeen)

Etive restaurant (Oban)

Seafood Restaurant of the Year

Kishorn Seafood Bar (Strathcarron)

Lochleven Seafood Café (Fort William)

The Shores Plockton (Plockton)

River House (Inverness)

The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant (Stonehaven)

Romantic Restaurant of the Year

The Silver Darling (Aberdeen)

The Laroch Restaurant and Bar (Ballachulish)

Rowan Tree Country Hotel & Restauran (Aviemore)

Moonfish Cafe (Aberdeen)

Sushi Restaurant of the Year

J.W.’s Sushi (Aberdeen)

Yorokobi by CJ (Aberdeen)

Ninja Sushi (Aberdeen)

Country Restaurant of the Year

The Cross (Kingussie)

Diner of the Year

Gille Brighde Restaurant (Achnasheen)