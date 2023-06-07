Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year

The bar is up for the top prize alongside nearly 50 nominees from across the north and north-east in various categories.

By David Mackay
Four plates at a window table at the Sun Dancer in Nairn looking over the coast.
The Sun Dancer in Nairn provides stunning coastal views. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Beachfront Nairn restaurant Sun Dancer is in the running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year.

The family-style restaurant is among 10 nominees for the top prize at the Scottish Restaurant Awards to be held next month.

However, 48 other restaurants, bars and hotels across the north and north-east are also in the running across a range of categories.

Members of the public have been voting for the awards across a range of criteria including food quality, service and ambiance.

The winners will be announced on July 3 at a ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott hotel.

In full: Scottish Restaurant Awards local nominees

Scottish Restaurant of the Year

Sun Dancer, Bar and Restaurant (Nairn)

Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year

Mcleod’s Fish & Chips (Inverness)

Happy Haggis (Aviemore)

Noodles Restaurant of the Year

Chopstix – Aberdeen Trinity Centre (Aberdeen)

Exterior view of the Sun Dancer in Nairn.
The Sun Dancer in Nairn is in an envious location on the Moray Firth coast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Hotel Restaurant of the Year

Boath House Restaurant & Rooms (Nairn)

Coul House Hotel (Strathpeffer)

European Restaurant of the Year

Bydand (Thurso)

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Capilla Tapas Restaurant (Thurso)

Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year

The Olive Garden (Oban)

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Via Roma (Inverurie)

Turkish Restaurant of the Year

Ada Turkish | Café & Restaurant (Elgin)

Olive Tree Banchory (Banchory)

Nargile Restaurant (Aberdeen)

Rendezvous | Nargile (Aberdeen)

Via Roma
The mozzarella fritti and the tagliatelle pollo saffron at Via Roma in Inverurie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Restaurant Team of the Year

The Dipping Lugger (Ullapool)

Curry Restaurant of the Year

Lochnagar Indian Brasserie (Ballater)

Pizza Restaurant of the Year

Cheese and Tomatin (Aviemore)

Cheese & Tomatin (Inverness)

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Wild Ginger Restaurant (Aberdeen)

The Jewel in the Crown Aberdeen Indian Restaurant (Aberdeen)

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year

Light of Bengal Aberdeen (Aberdeen)

Pride of Bengal Indian Restaurant and Takeaway (Thurso)

Bengal Spice Mintlaw (Peterhead)

Sher-E-Bangla (Montrose)

The Royal Bengal (Nairn)

Thai spicy Massaman beef curry from Siam Cottage in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Asian Kitchen (Inverurie)

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

Gurkha Kitchen (Shetland)

Thai Restaurant of the Year

Siam Cottage (Aberdeen)

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Restaurant at the Isle of Eriska (Oban)

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Fig & Thistle (Inverness)

A huge fire sits in the middle of the Mustard Seed in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

Buffet Restaurant of the Year

Cosmo All You Can Eat World Buffet Restaurant (Aberdeen)

Outstanding Restaurant of the Year

The Whitehouse Restaurant (Oban)

Best World Cuisine

The Mustard Seed Restaurant (Inverness)

The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Trump International (Aberdeen)

Etive restaurant (Oban)

Seafood Restaurant of the Year

Kishorn Seafood Bar (Strathcarron)

Lochleven Seafood Café (Fort William)

The Shores Plockton (Plockton)

River House (Inverness)

The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant (Stonehaven)

Stonehaven langoustines from the Silver Darling in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Romantic Restaurant of the Year

The Silver Darling (Aberdeen)

The Laroch Restaurant and Bar (Ballachulish)

Rowan Tree Country Hotel & Restauran (Aviemore)

Moonfish Cafe (Aberdeen)

Sushi Restaurant of the Year

J.W.’s Sushi (Aberdeen)

Yorokobi by CJ (Aberdeen)

Ninja Sushi (Aberdeen)

Country Restaurant of the Year

The Cross (Kingussie)

Diner of the Year

Gille Brighde Restaurant (Achnasheen)

