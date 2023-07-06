Boots says ‘no change’ to north-east stores for now but Scottish closures will come

Boots has confirmed there is “no change” to the status of its north-east stores but warned a “small number” will close across Scotland.

The company announced last month it would close 300 branches throughout the UK over the next 12 months.

The US-owners of the pharmacy chain, Walgreens Boots Alliance, said it will shut down stores sited near to each other as part of plans to “consolidate” the business.

There are currently nine stores in Aberdeen with several others in areas including Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

Boots a ‘lifeline’ for many

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has raised concerns for residents who rely on the pharmacy as a “lifeline”.

The Scottish Conservative said: “Concerned residents have told me that the pharmacy is a lifeline for them, particularly those living outside Aberdeen city centre and in rural areas of the north-east.

“While Boots says it’s seeing an increase in people shopping online for its services, we cannot risk leaving vulnerable people unable to access their prescription medications and other pharmacy services which they rely upon.

“I’m also concerned that if any closures do go ahead, the pharmacies which do remain will not have sufficient resources to take on all the patients displaced by closures which would be hugely detrimental to communities across the north-east.”

The number of stores in the UK will be reduced to 1,900 but there are no plans for redundancies. Staff will be offered jobs at nearby stores.

Unclear which Boots stores face closure

Mr Lumsden, who wrote to Boots to raise his fears, said: “While Boots has said all north-east branches will operate as normal, I am still concerned the door is open for closures and will continue to seek clarity on this issue.

“For the time being, I’m glad there has been ‘no change’ to the status of these branches which form an integral part of communities across our region.”

Walgreens Boots Alliance has not said which stores will close.

Boots head of public affairs, David Leach, said: “We anticipate there will be a small number of closures in Scotland over the next 12 months, although the impact on coverage will be minimal and no redundancies are planned as affected team members will be offered redeployment to other Boots stores.

“Store locations have not been confirmed, however, so there is no update or change regarding the status of any Boots stores in north-east Scotland.

“Please be assured that continuity in healthcare provision is important to Boots.

“We will adopt a responsible approach to local communities in Scotland to ensure that our pharmacies continue to deliver a consistent, effective, and reliable service to our patients.”