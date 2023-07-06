Sir Keir Starmer to visit Aberdeen this summer after oil and gas backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Keir Starmer to visit Aberdeen this summer after oil and gas backlash

Business chiefs in the city heavily criticised the Labour party for 'appalling' engagement with the region and the wider industry.

By Adele Merson
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to visit Aberdeen this summer to discuss controversial plans to end North Sea exploration.

The UK Labour leader has been under pressure from party colleagues in the north-east to visit the region to talk with industry and union figures, who are worried about the direction.

It is understood Sir Keir and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will both make the trip north later this summer.

But business chiefs in the city have blasted the party for “appalling” engagement with the region and the wider industry.

Oil and gas concerns

Sir Keir unveiled his party’s big pitch to shift from fossil fuels to renewables in Edinburgh last month but it was met by widespread anger.  

The former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council sensationally quit the party over its plan to end new exploration.

Barney Crockett, who is now an independent councillor, told the Press and Journal it is “essential” that Sir Keir addresses Aberdeen.

Former Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett has quit
Former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Speaking on Thursday from Rotterdam, where he is at a planning event for the World Energy Congress, he said: “It must go beyond the banalities of we will not repeat what Thatcher did and then repeat what Thatcher did.

“It must be a step back from no new developments in the North Sea.”

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, leader of the Aberdeen Labour group, met Mr Sarwar earlier in Glasgow on Thursday to share his concerns.

He has started to lobby the party to base a new publicly-owned energy company, GB Energy, in Aberdeen.

Cllr Malik said the Scottish Labour leader promised to listen and consider all the options but stressed the energy company plans were still at an early stage.

He added: “I had a very positive meeting with Anas Sarwar about how Aberdeen is at the heart of Labour’s plans for our economy.

Labour plans to halt new oil and gas licences. Image: Shutterstock.

“I look forward to seeing Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer in Aberdeen in the near future.”

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the Labour leader must “urgently” meet industry leaders. 

He added: “We have invited the Labour front bench to Aberdeen on three occasions this year. Two of those invitations were personally accepted by Sir Keir, yet no visit has been forthcoming.

“The party’s engagement with both this region and with the wider industry has been appalling throughout what was, frankly, a disastrous energy policy launch.”

‘No cliff-edge’

Mr Sarwar defended his party’s energy strategy, claiming it would deliver “jobs and investment” for the city.

He said: “Labour’s plan to make Britain a clean energy superpower is based on clear principles – more jobs, not fewer jobs, lower bills for working families, energy security and climate leadership.

“There will be no cliff-edge. Oil and gas will play a vital role in the UK’s economy for decades to come. I look forward to engaging with the sector on this issue.

“Labour will deliver the jobs and investment that Aberdeen needs to flourish and grow.

“I look forward to visiting Aberdeen in the near future.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.
