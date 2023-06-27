Boots the Chemist to close 300 stores across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boots the Chemist to close 300 stores across the UK

American owners plan to streamline business.

By Louise Glen
Boots shop frontage
Boots the Chemist Image: PA.

Boots the Chemist is to close 300 branches throughout the UK over the next 12 months.

The US-owners of the pharmacy chain, Walgreens Boots Alliance, said it will shut down stores sited near to each other as part of plans to “consolidate” the business.

It is being reported that there are no plans for redundancies, as staff will be offered jobs at nearby stores.

The numbers of stores in the UK will be reduced to 1,900 branches.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has not said which stores will close.

The company delivered its quarterly results statement earlier today.

It said the move was part of a “transformation plan”.

People now shopping online

It said while there had been a surge in people shopping online and choosing own-brand labels as customers looked to save money, the business was still impacted by customers shopping online.

Retail sales went up by 13.4% in the three months to the end of May, compared with the same period last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance revealed its net quarterly profit more than halved as demand for Covid vaccines and testing declined.

Retail sales across Boots jumped by 13.4% in the three months to the end of May, compared to the same period last year.

It was driven up by a boost in online shoppers with sales on its digital platform surging by a quarter over the latest period.

In 2020, Walgreens cut 4,000 jobs at the health and beauty chain and closed some of its shops as the Covid-19 pandemic hit sales.

