Exclusive: Martin Gilbert explains why he is selling luxury mansion in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Exclusive: Martin Gilbert explains why he is selling luxury mansion in Aberdeen

Entrepreneur is downsizing from two Granite City homes to one.

By Keith Findlay
Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert - still committed to Aberdeen. Image: Savills

Martin Gilbert told The Press and Journal he is no hurry to sell his £2.5 million home in the west end of Aberdeen.

His Rubislaw Den North mansion, Cramond House, was put up for sale last week.

The entrepreneur told us he is fully prepared for it to be on the market for a long time.

Demand for luxury homes worth millions of pounds has been considerably weakened by soaring mortgage rates.

Fellow entrepreneur Stewart Milne still can’t find buyer for his £7.5m pad in Bieldside

Mr Gilbert need only look to the experience of fellow north-east multimillionaire Stewart Milne, who made his fortune out of building homes, to realise the sale process could be lengthy.

Mr Milne, 72, has yet to find a buyer willing to fork out £7.5m after putting his stunning home in Bieldside, Aberdeen, up for sale more than a year ago.

Property agent Savills is marketing Cramond House as a “once in a generation opportunity to acquire a home of great stature”.

The mansion has “incredible elegance and character”, the sales blurb says.

Cramond House.
Cramond House. Image: Savills
Inside Cramond House.
Mr Gilbert’s luxury home boasts six reception rooms. Image: Savills
Inside Cramond House.
Inside Cramond House. Image: Savills

Mr Gilbert and his wife, Fiona, have decided they no longer need their opulent nine-bedroom dwelling on Rubislaw Den. They have another, smaller home in Milltimber.

And the couple spend much of their time in London, where they also own property.

Mrs Gilbert is head of radiology at Cambridge University’s school of clinical medicine.

Boardroom roles in the financial services industry keep her husband busy down south.

Three grown-up children – Jamie, Mhairi and Kirstin – flew the Aberdeen nest long ago.

Cramond House.
The grounds are a gardener’s dream. Image: Savills
Cramond House kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Savills

Cramond House is, therefore, rather surplus to the family’s requirements these days.

“It might not sell in the current market but it would be nice if someone takes up the opportunity to look after it,” Mr Gilbert said.

He added: “It’s too big a house for us now but it’s an absolutely stunning home.”

The Victorian mansion has been in the family “20 maybe 30 years” and had extensive refurbishment during that time, he said.

I am still a massive supporter of Aberdeen. It’s a city that is on its way up again.”

And insisting his commitment to the Granite City  is as strong as ever, he said: “I am still a massive supporter of Aberdeen. It’s a city that is on its way up again.

“Resurgence in offshore waters and the new (enlarged) port are both very positive.”

Savills has hailed the sale of the home as an “exceptional opportunity to acquire the largest detached granite mansion house in the locale”.

One of the luxury home's many living spaces.
One of the deluxe home’s many living spaces. Image: Savills
Cramond House
It’s on the market at offers over £2.5m. Image: Savills

As well as its nine bedrooms, the Gilberts’ palatial home boasts seven bathrooms, six reception rooms and a gym.

Whoever buys it will find themselves in well-healed company in the neighbourhood.

Rubislaw Den North is a broad, tree-lined street that was once dubbed “Millionaires’ Row”. Its AB15 postcode area counted 240 millionaires among its residents at one point, the second-highest concentration in the UK.

Martin Gilbert and his high-flying career in financial services

Martin Gilbert
One of the north-east’s most successful business leaders. Image: Savills

One of the best known Scots in London’s square mile, largely thanks to his days as chief executive of financial services powerhouse Aberdeen Asset Management (AAM), Mr Gilbert was born in Malaysia and educated in Aberdeen.

He holds accountancy and law degrees from Aberdeen University.

His family has Maryculter House Hotel in Lower Deeside in its private investment portfolio, while the Gilberts also own fishing beats on the River Dee.

AAM: From small beginnings to its £3.8 billion takeover

Mr Gilbert trained as a chartered accountant with Deloitte, later teaming up with other investors to buy Aberdeen asset manager Brander & Cruikshank, which became AAM.

The company grew rapidly throughout the 1990s, setting up offices in Asia.

But in 2003 it nearly went bust amid an industry-wide scandal over split capital investment trusts which left thousands of investors millions of pounds out of pocket.

abrdn logo
Image: abrdn

Mr Gilbert led AAM through its £3.8 billion takeover by Edinburgh-based Standard Life in 2017, becoming co-CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen alongside Keith Skeoch. He severed ties with the financial services giant, now abrdn, at the end of September 2020.

But his long history in asset and wealth management didn’t end there. He is now chairman of AssetCo and Revolut, and deputy chairman of River and Mercantile Group, among other corporate boardroom roles.

More from Press and Journal

Helen Rankin.
Meet the woman leading an international space race from Inverness
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club captain Lennard Bester. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Eastern Premier League leaders Grange roar back to intensify Stoneywood-Dyce's relegation peril
Michael Mahoney just wanted to save on his energy bills - not go through a solar panel installation nightmare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North-east man's solar panel woes highlight surge in 'rogue' traders
Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year. Image: Evie Grace Caldwell
Former Gray's School of Art student crowned Scottish young designer of the year
Thrown, a new National Theatre of Scotland play starring Stonehaven-born actor Lesley Hart, explores the world of Scottish backhold wrestling. Image: Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland/Photographer Julie Howden.
River City star Lesley Hart gets to grips with being Thrown into wrestling role
To go with story by Adele Merson. Full list of north and north-east politicians quitting at next election Picture shows; Moray MP Douglas Ross, Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP Ian Blackford and Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
The north and north-east MPs standing their ground – and those planning to step…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
Billy Mckay vows to repay Caley Thistle fans’ backing with more goals
Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man, 80, who flew from Asia to Aberdeen over £50 row may have fled…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. On This Day July 8 1963 Picture shows; feature image . n/a. Supplied by P&J Date; Unknown
On This Day, 1963: When underage King Charles got caught drinking brandy in Stornoway,…
Isla Urquhart, left, and Ashley Hope at a meeting of the Dopamine Dolls, an Inverness group they co-founded. Image: Ashley Hope
Dopamine Dolls: The Inverness group where ADHD is not a dirty word