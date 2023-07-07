Exclusive: Martin Gilbert selling £2.5 million home on Aberdeen’s ‘Millionaires’ Row’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert selling £2.5 million home on Aberdeen’s ‘Millionaires’ Row’

The eminent businessman and his wife still own another property in the Granite City.

Martin Gilbert and his luxury pad on Rubislaw Den North, Aberdeen.
Martin Gilbert and his luxury home on Rubislaw Den North. Image: DCT Media /Savills
By Keith Findlay

Aberdeen-based entrepreneur Martin Gilbert is selling one of his two homes in the city, The Press and Journal can exclusively reveal.

The nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion – Cramond House – is on Rubislaw Den North, one of the Granite City’s wealthiest streets.

Mr Gilbert, 67, and his wife, Fiona, have put it on the market at offers over £2.5 million.

According to property agent Savills, the family home is ideal for “entertaining at scale”.

Prestigious postcode

Rubislaw Den North is a broad, tree-lined street, once dubbed “Millionaires’ Row”, in the city’s well-to-do west end.

Its AB15 postcode area once counted 240 millionaires among its residents, the second-highest concentration in the UK.

The Gilberts also own a smaller home in Milltimber and plan to use that as their base in Aberdeen.

Five of Cramond House’s bedrooms are en suite and two are in a self-contained wing.

Cramond House.
Cramond House, on Rubislaw Den North, Aberdeen, is ideal for “entertaining at scale”. Image: Savills

‘Exceptional opportunity’ for someone with deep pockets

The late 19th Century property – it was designed by renowned Victorian-era architects Matthews & Mackenzie – also boasts six reception rooms and a gym.

Savills hailed the sale of the home as an “exceptional opportunity to acquire the largest detached granite mansion house in the locale”.

Fiona Gormley, head of residential agency for the property firm in Aberdeen, said: “Cramond House represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a property of serious stature.

“And while the the current configuration certainly lends itself to entertaining at scale, this is also a much-cherished family home full of warmth and with a welcoming feel.

“The spectacular rear garden grounds provide a true oasis in the city.”

The lush garden areas will appeal to those with green fingers. Image: Savills
Inside Cramond House.
One of many bathrooms at Cramond House. Image: Savills
Cramond House bedroom.
Martin Gilbert’s home on Rubislaw Den North is not short of bedrooms. Image: Savills

Savills is showcasing the luxury home’s “secluded horseshoe driveway”.

This leads to a “grand front facade characterised by its Tuscan columns and oriel window”.

Features inside include “elaborate architraves” (typically fitted around doors as a decorative border) as well as bay windows, “intricate” leadwork, restored wood panelling, original fireplaces and ornate plasterwork.

At ground floor level there is “superb circulation and socialising space” across four reception rooms, each offering “great individuality”, Savills says in its marketing.

Inside Cramond House.
Inside Cramond House. Image: Savills
Cramond House's impressive entrance.
The mansion’s impressive entrance. Image: Savills
One of the luxury home's six reception rooms.
One of the six reception rooms. Image: Savills

The firm also highlights a “wonderful conservatory”, with hand-painted motif walls, flanked by drawing and sitting rooms “enjoying fantastic garden aspects”.

Savills adds: “The fabulous dining kitchen lies at the heart of the home, complete with island and spacious casual dining space. French doors open to an extensive terrace which is the perfect spot for alfresco drinks and dining.”

Other special features of the home include its large sweeping staircase and a bedroom balcony with “treetop views”.

The property's conservatory.
The selling agent has highlighted the property’s “wonderful” conservatory. Image: Savills
Cramond House
This patio looks perfect for outdoor drinks on sunny days. Image: Savills
Cramond House
Room to relax. Image: Savills

Savills says the self-contained west wing could be used for multi-generational living or, as it is currently, as office/business premises.

It adds: “At garden level are substantial former servants’ quarters which have been reconfigured for modern living. For everyday domestic tasks, there is the laundry and utility room.

“Finally, Cramond House has its own fitted wine cellar and an integral garage, currently used as a gym.

“Outside, the gardens (boasting three fish ponds) are simply breathtaking.

“Twists and turns reveal hidden areas including a corner decked patio to catch the sun.”

Cramond House
The gardens are full of “hidden areas”. Image: Savills
Cramond House
This looks like a comfortable working space for Mr Gilbert. Image: Savills

Mr Gilbert is the co-founder and former chief executive of financial service firm Aberdeen Asset Management, which merged with Standard Life to eventually become Edinburgh-headquartered abrdn.

He is not the only business big-hitter in Aberdeen to be selling a luxury home.

Stewart Milne’s pad still up for sale

Last year north-east building supremo and former Aberdeen Football Club chairman Stewart Milne and his partner, Joanna, put Dalhebity House on the market at £7.5m.

Their opulent, nine-bedroom property in Bieldside boasts a swimming pool, tennis court and boating lake.

It is thought to be the most expensive residential home ever to be sold in Aberdeen, although Savills is still seeking a buyer

