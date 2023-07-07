Exclusive: Martin Gilbert selling £2.5 million home on Aberdeen’s ‘Millionaires’ Row’

Aberdeen-based entrepreneur Martin Gilbert is selling one of his two homes in the city, The Press and Journal can exclusively reveal.

The nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion – Cramond House – is on Rubislaw Den North, one of the Granite City’s wealthiest streets.

Mr Gilbert, 67, and his wife, Fiona, have put it on the market at offers over £2.5 million.

According to property agent Savills, the family home is ideal for “entertaining at scale”.

Prestigious postcode

Rubislaw Den North is a broad, tree-lined street, once dubbed “Millionaires’ Row”, in the city’s well-to-do west end.

Its AB15 postcode area once counted 240 millionaires among its residents, the second-highest concentration in the UK.

The Gilberts also own a smaller home in Milltimber and plan to use that as their base in Aberdeen.

Five of Cramond House’s bedrooms are en suite and two are in a self-contained wing.

‘Exceptional opportunity’ for someone with deep pockets

The late 19th Century property – it was designed by renowned Victorian-era architects Matthews & Mackenzie – also boasts six reception rooms and a gym.

Savills hailed the sale of the home as an “exceptional opportunity to acquire the largest detached granite mansion house in the locale”.

Fiona Gormley, head of residential agency for the property firm in Aberdeen, said: “Cramond House represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a property of serious stature.

“And while the the current configuration certainly lends itself to entertaining at scale, this is also a much-cherished family home full of warmth and with a welcoming feel.

“The spectacular rear garden grounds provide a true oasis in the city.”

Savills is showcasing the luxury home’s “secluded horseshoe driveway”.

This leads to a “grand front facade characterised by its Tuscan columns and oriel window”.

Features inside include “elaborate architraves” (typically fitted around doors as a decorative border) as well as bay windows, “intricate” leadwork, restored wood panelling, original fireplaces and ornate plasterwork.

At ground floor level there is “superb circulation and socialising space” across four reception rooms, each offering “great individuality”, Savills says in its marketing.

The firm also highlights a “wonderful conservatory”, with hand-painted motif walls, flanked by drawing and sitting rooms “enjoying fantastic garden aspects”.

Savills adds: “The fabulous dining kitchen lies at the heart of the home, complete with island and spacious casual dining space. French doors open to an extensive terrace which is the perfect spot for alfresco drinks and dining.”

Other special features of the home include its large sweeping staircase and a bedroom balcony with “treetop views”.

Savills says the self-contained west wing could be used for multi-generational living or, as it is currently, as office/business premises.

It adds: “At garden level are substantial former servants’ quarters which have been reconfigured for modern living. For everyday domestic tasks, there is the laundry and utility room.

“Finally, Cramond House has its own fitted wine cellar and an integral garage, currently used as a gym.

“Outside, the gardens (boasting three fish ponds) are simply breathtaking.

“Twists and turns reveal hidden areas including a corner decked patio to catch the sun.”

Mr Gilbert is the co-founder and former chief executive of financial service firm Aberdeen Asset Management, which merged with Standard Life to eventually become Edinburgh-headquartered abrdn.

He is not the only business big-hitter in Aberdeen to be selling a luxury home.

Stewart Milne’s pad still up for sale

Last year north-east building supremo and former Aberdeen Football Club chairman Stewart Milne and his partner, Joanna, put Dalhebity House on the market at £7.5m.

Their opulent, nine-bedroom property in Bieldside boasts a swimming pool, tennis court and boating lake.

It is thought to be the most expensive residential home ever to be sold in Aberdeen, although Savills is still seeking a buyer