North and north-east get lion’s share of £20.8 million seafood funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North and north-east get lion’s share of £20.8 million seafood funding

Grants include £5m for Peterhead-based Northbay Pelagic.

By Keith Findlay
Fish processing.
The UK Government cash for Scotland's seafood sector is intended to fill a hole created by the loss of funding from the European Union. Image: Seafish

North and north-east businesses have captured a lion’s share of grants worth £20.8 million in the latest round of UK Government funding for the seafood industry.

A total of £18.7m has been awarded to 10 projects across Scotland through an infrastructure scheme to improve capability at ports, harbours, processing and aquaculture facilities.

A further £2.1m has been allocated to four Scottish projects through the Fisheries Industry Science Partnerships (FISP) scheme.

The grants are from the £100m UK Seafood Fund, which former prime minister Boris Johnson launched to fill the gap created by the loss of European Union funding for the sector post Brexit. According to the Scotland Office, the latest government support for the sector north of the border will unlock more than £74m in match funding from elsewhere.

More than £6.5m for projects in Banff and Buchan alone

In excess of  £6.5m has been awarded to modernise and expand seafood processing facilities in Banff and Buchan in a major boost for the north-east fishing industry.

A total of £5m has been awarded to Northbay Pelagic, in Peterhead, for the upgrade of its processing facility and new equipment to increase capacity by up to 35,000 tonnes a year.

A further £850,000 has been given to Peterhead company Alisrose to expand its wastewater treatment plant.

And wholesale fish merchants Enterfoods, of Fraserburgh, is getting £700,000 for a new seafood processing and cold store facility.

‘Transformational cash’

Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid MP hailed the money as “transformational” in protecting the long-term future and sustainability of the sector.

Mr Duguid added: “The UK Government funding will ensure seafood businesses throughout the supply chain are well-equipped to keep pace with increasing demand at home and abroad, boosting production and building a resilient sector for the future.

“There is no doubt this money will help to safeguard and grow our domestic food supply in Banff and Buchan, as well as securing local jobs in the area.

“The north-east has a thriving seafood sector and this will go a long way to ensure we remain world leaders in the industry.”

David Duguid MP
David Duguid MP. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Other awards for north and north-east:

  • Aberdeen firm AGD Duff & Partners is getting £400,000 towards modernisation and equipment for a new processing facility
  • Lerwick Port Authority has been awarded nearly £500,000 to help with the reclamation of sea to create a laydown area for the construction of a new cold store and increased capacity
  • Salmon farming giant Mowi is getting £5m for a new brood stock farm at its site at Ardessie in the north-east Highlands
  • Scottish Sea Farms is also getting £5m, which will be used for a post-smolt facility at Barcaldine, near Oban
  • Mull-based Inverlussa Shellfish Company has been awarded £200,000 for mussel farm and shore-based “hub” upgrades, including a new renewable energy supply  system

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) is spending more than £600,00 on its reclamation project.

Lerwick harbour.
Investment at Lerwick harbour will benefit the pelagic fishing sector. Image: Alexander Simpson

LPA chief executive Calum Grains said: “Reclamation projects have helped shape the modern harbour. Gaining the additional land reflects our ongoing commitment to the fishing industry generally and will enable the pelagic sector (focused on species such as mackerel and herring) to expand its processing capability.”

The FISP  cash, aimed at encouraging research to inform fisheries management, includes £300,000 for an Aberdeen University project to assess the effectiveness of a real-time reporting system aimed at reducing bycatch in Scottish prawn fisheries.

And the University of the Highlands and Islands is getting £200,000 towards a project focused on ling – an eel-like member of the cod family – and the collation of new data.

Scottish cash part of £45.6m UK pot

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont said: “I’m delighted that almost £21m UK Seafood Fund investment is being shared across 14 Scottish projects. The fund is a crucial part of our commitment to help level up coastal communities, and deliver the prime minister’s priorities of growing the economy and creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.”

The UK Government is today awarding a total of £45.6m from its seafood fund to businesses and projects throughout Britain.

Mr Lamont added: “We are supporting fishing communities across the UK so they benefit from better infrastructure, new jobs and investment in skills to ensure they have a long-term and sustainable future.”

More from Business

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said inflation is coming down but not as quickly as he would like (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Sunak says inflation not falling as rapidly as he would like
The UK’s financial watchdog is clamping down on social media ‘finfluencers’ and non-compliant adverts (Yui Mok/PA)
Financial watchdog cracks down on ‘finfluencers’ and TikTok money adverts
A woman modelling clothes clothing from Seasalt Cornwall
Free gifts for customers as Seasalt Cornwall confirms Aberdeen opening date
Supermarket bosses are meeting the energy secretary as he calls for fuel price reductions to be passed to drivers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Supermarket bosses to meet Grant Shapps over petrol price concerns
DFS Furniture has revealed falling full-year sales as trading conditions proved ‘significantly worse than expected’, but said cost-cutting actions are helping limit the hit to profits (Nick Ansell/PA)
DFS predicts profit improvement over year ahead despite pressure on sales
China’s economy grew 6.3% in the second quarter, missing expectations even after near-stagnant growth from a year ago (AP)
Chinese post-Covid economic recovery slower than expected
Jacquie Donoghue.
Small business ownership going swimmingly for Laurencekirk woman
The Resolution Foundation said there could be winners, as well as losers, if higher rates are sustained (Joe Giddens/PA)
Younger people could emerge as winners from rising interest rates – report
More same-sex honeymooners are visiting destinations which do not have marriage equality, according to a travel company (Alamy/PA)
More same-sex honeymooners visiting places without marriage equality, says Kuoni
Top football clubs have been criticised for having gambling firms as the sponsors on their team shirts (John Stillwell/PA)
‘Hugely disappointing for top football clubs to have gambling logos on shirts’