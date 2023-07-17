‘You were not robbed’: Elgin restaurant Scribbles hits back at review from YouTubers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You were not robbed’: Elgin restaurant Scribbles hits back at review from YouTubers

The Elgin High Street business has called for reviewers to "be mindful" of the pressures the industry is under.

By David Mackay
Exterior view of Scribbles on Elgin High Street.
Scribbles says its prices are "comparable" amidst cost-of-living pressures. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin restaurant Scribbles has hit back after YouTubers Butlers Empire claimed they were “robbed” when having a meal there.

The Lincolnshire family, who have more than 60,000 subscribers to their channel and initially called Elgin “a village”, visited several places while staying in the Moray area.

During their stay, they stopped in at Scribbles on Elgin High Street and condemned “ridiculous” prices on the menu.

However, the restaurant has now hit back arguing energy bills trebling, food costs increasing 15% and high street business rates leave it with no other option to survive.

What did Butlers Empire think of Scribbles?

Butlers Empire ordered a bacon and monterey jack burger, a hot and spicy pizza and two baguettes for their meal out.

However, the group mainly drank tap water with their dinner – describing the drinks on the menu as too expensive.

After the meal, the family described the £15.50 burger as not “value for money” and the pizza as “very expensive”.

Complaints were also raised about “oily” chips, an issue the restaurant says it would have fixed had it been highlighted to staff at the time.

Scribbles has since shared the YouTube video from Butlers Empire themselves, highlighting the immense pressures the industry is facing in Elgin and across the UK while asking reviewers to “be mindful” about what they say.

In a social media post, owner Faith Houlding said staff had highlighted the video because they care about the business they are proud to be part of.

She added: “I eat out when I can with my family, so I know our menu prices are comparable with Moray wide businesses both for takeaways and table service, our drinks are considerably cheaper by far and compared to the big brands it is like night and day.

Faith Houlding has opened the Deli Next Door to help support Elgin town centre's Covid recovery.
Scribbles owner Faith Houlding. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Scribbles should be judged as a restaurant on its food offering but of equal importance is the service – personal service from a friendly team who care.

“If our town centres are continually run down and businesses too, without considering the efforts made, the trading conditions, without injecting optimism and positivity then there’s not much left.”

Support for Scribbles

After Scribbles shared the YouTube review from Butlers Empire, they were inundated with support from regular customers in Elgin.

Many praised the business for supporting the local economy and offering competitive prices for the area.

One said: “(They) have absolutely no idea what it must be like to run a hospitality business in the current economic climate. Dreadful review based on poor knowledge of the industry.”

Exterior view of Scribbles looking down Elgin High Street.
Elgin customers have supported Scribbles following the review from Butlers Empire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Another posted: “We always rate you 10/10. You’re our little boy’s favourite place to eat and do incredible dairy free options for him.

“Oh, and I’ve been a customer as long as you’ve been open. We will always pick you first.”

A third wrote: “We come for lunch fairly often and we always bring family and friends here because the restaurant is ideal for all and the choice is good.

“We recently had a table of six to dinner with you, and we felt it was good value, good food and as always lovely staff.”

Where else did Butlers Empire visit in Moray?

Butlers Empire is a YouTube channel from Martin Butler and his wife Sharon with the rest of their family also making appearances at times.

Their videos feature a mix of reviews as well as their own home cooking.

During their trip to Moray they also had a cooked breakfast at Hopeman Sands coffee shop, grading it 9.5/10 for the meal – while being bemused about what red pudding and king rib is on the local fish and chip shop menu.

They also described The Beach Hut in Lossiemouth as a “hidden gem” and praised the haggis burger from Humble Burger in Elgin as a “treat”.

