Multi-million-pound plan for Inverness bowling alley and inflatable park

The project could create 60 jobs if it gets the go ahead as existing Inverness Shopping Park tenants 'wish to vacate'.

By Alex Banks
The location of the new multi-million pound proposals for an Inverness bowling alley and inflatable activity course. Image: Google Maps
The location of the new multi-million pound proposals for an Inverness bowling alley and inflatable activity course. Image: Google Maps

Planning applications have been submitted for a new 10-pin bowling alley and inflatable activity course.

The new proposal will create 60 jobs according to the applicants.

Hercules Unit Trust, which owns Inverness Shopping Park, say current tenants Sports Direct and Everlast gym “wish to vacate the premises”.

The files submitted include plans to house both a new bar and a diner at Unit 12, Inverness Shopping Park.

Providing ‘affordable fun’ with new Inverness bowling alley

As part of the paperwork lodged for the proposed entertainment centre, Hercules Unit Trust included a supporting statement.

The company says the plans would provide “inclusive, fun, affordable and sociable leisure”.

The statement said: “The proposals represent a multi-million pound investment at Inverness Shopping Park to facilitate the long term active use of Unit 12.

“The ten-pin bowling centre is expected to employ 40 people and the inflatable activity centre is expected to provide 20 full time jobs.

“Alongside bowling, the food, drink and amusements will provide a complete entertainment experience and will increase dwell time.”

The firm call it an “entertainment centre” which would hold several amusements, including a bar and diner.

The inflatable activity course would be on the first floor and the business says it would provide “innovative inflatable entertainment for all age groups”.

It continued: “For example, fitness classes, adult only sessions, disco sessions, party packages and corporate team building events.”

Town centre impacts

Hercules Unit Trust believes that the application proposals aren’t likely to have an
adverse impact on Inverness City Centre.

It says this is because “no leisure facilities in the City Centre that will directly compete with the proposed ten-pin bowling centre and inflatable activity course”.

The location of the proposal in Inverness shopping park, highlighted in red. Image: Hercules Unit Trust

The business says there will be no direct competition with comparable facilities.

Inverness currently has one bowling alley, Rollerbowl on Culduthel Road.

The application comes two months after Black Isle Brewery lodged plans for a new brewery and bar site at Inverness Retail Park.

