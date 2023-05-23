Plans surface for major new brewery, bar, restaurant and visitor centre at Inverness retail park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Plans surface for major new brewery, bar, restaurant and visitor centre at Inverness retail park

The Black Isle Brewery is hoping to continue its expansion across the city.

By Stuart Findlay
The Black Isle Brewery's HQ in Allangrange.
The Black Isle Brewery's HQ in Allangrange.

The Black Isle Brewery is plotting a major expansion including a bar, visitor centre and restaurant in Inverness.

The company has lodged a screening application to Highland Council for a five-acre site at the city’s biggest retail park in Eastfield Way.

It would also include a new brewery.

In its application, the Black Isle Brewing Company has included a drawing showing how the development could look.

What next for the brewery application?

The drawing shows a site centred around a production building, with a brewhouse and a shop on one side and a taphouse and storage on the other.

Details are scant but it also shows an external courtyard in front of the main building. As well as a large service yard to the rear and west of it.

The site is located to the west of the first roundabout at Inverness Shopping Park.

A drawing of how the brewery site could look. Image: Black Isle Brewery Co

The retail park is already home to a number of big names like Tesco, Costa, Pizza Hut and Burger King.

This application is not a full planning application at this stage.

Instead, this one will give Highland Council and the developer an idea of whether or not further environmental screening needs to take place.

This stage of the process has a deadline of June 5.

Growing success of the Black Isle Brewery

The Black Isle Brewery has been asked for comment.

It is not specified within the application whether success here would change the company’s plans for the base it already has in Allangrange, near Munlochy.

Given its name and origin story, it seems unlikely that would change.

The site of the potential new brewery in Inverness. Image: Google

The company has already successfully branched into the hospitality trade – with the Black Isle Bars in Inverness’s Church Street and Gordon Square in Fort William regularly earning rave reviews.

The business was launched by David Gladwin in 1998. It remains focused on using only organic ingredients.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]