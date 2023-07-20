Aberdeen park’s pink granite fountain flowing again after being out of action for years

A pink granite fountain that lies in the centre of Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Terrace Gardens is flowing once more.

The impressive water feature, surrounded by mature trees, has not had running water for a number of years.

Councillor Ken McLeod contacted the council officer in charge of parks to ask for an update on the fountain after some residents said they would like to see it back to its “former glory”.

The officer managed to find the pump needed to get the water flowing, and it was fitted on Monday.

A calming spot in Rubsilaw Terrace Gardens

Mr McLeod says he can’t remember a time when the fountain was working, and believes it now adds a calming element to the area, where people can sit and enjoy listening to the sound of running water.

“It’s quite an impressive fountain,” he said. “Although it’s not quite jumping six feet in the air it’s just quite calming actually – it’s like a little waterfall.

“Because of the pond around about it, you do hear that running water and it’s peaceful.

“I’m awfully glad I managed to get someone to actually get it sorted.”

Rubislaw Terrace Gardens is right next to Queen’s Terrace Gardens, and the two were originally private gardens belonging to the adjacent properties.

But now, the vibrant area is a popular lunchtime spot and a green space residents enjoy walking through.

No 10’s summer marquee returning to Queen’s Terrace Gardens will also bring more people to the area.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The fountain has been repaired over the summer and can now be enjoyed by local residents, and visitors to the area, after a number of years out of action.”