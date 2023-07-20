Aberdeen park’s pink granite fountain flowing again after being out of action for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen park’s pink granite fountain flowing again after being out of action for years

It was refurbished last year, however, it still didn't have running water due to problems with power and water supply. 

By Lauren Taylor
A pink granite fountain in a west end park is flowing again after being out of action for a number of years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A pink granite fountain in a west end park is flowing again after being out of action for a number of years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A pink granite fountain that lies in the centre of Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Terrace Gardens is flowing once more.

The impressive water feature, surrounded by mature trees, has not had running water for a number of years.

Councillor Ken McLeod contacted the council officer in charge of parks to ask for an update on the fountain after some residents said they would like to see it back to its “former glory”.

The officer managed to find the pump needed to get the water flowing, and it was fitted on Monday.

Water is flowing down the pink granite. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A calming spot in Rubsilaw Terrace Gardens

Mr McLeod says he can’t remember a time when the fountain was working, and believes it now adds a calming element to the area, where people can sit and enjoy listening to the sound of running water.

“It’s quite an impressive fountain,” he said. “Although it’s not quite jumping six feet in the air it’s just quite calming actually – it’s like a little waterfall.

“Because of the pond around about it, you do hear that running water and it’s peaceful.

“I’m awfully glad I managed to get someone to actually get it sorted.”

Rubislaw Terrace Gardens is right next to Queen’s Terrace Gardens, and the two were originally private gardens belonging to the adjacent properties.

But now, the vibrant area is a popular lunchtime spot and a green space residents enjoy walking through.

No 10’s summer marquee returning to Queen’s Terrace Gardens will also bring more people to the area.

The water feature looks still, and calm, but the sound of water trickling has a calming effect. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The fountain has been repaired over the summer and can now be enjoyed by local residents, and visitors to the area, after a number of years out of action.”

