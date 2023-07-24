London-listed investment trust pumps £1.65 million into luxury homes in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London-listed investment trust pumps £1.65 million into luxury homes in Aberdeenshire

Housebuilder Churchill Homes is building 10 properties with an average price of £500,000.

By Keith Findlay
A computer-generated image of one of the Cairn Collection bungalows.
A computer-generated image of one of the Cairn Collection bungalows. Image: Develop North

A new development of 10 luxury homes is taking shape in Ythsie, near Ellon.

It follows a £1.65 million cash injection for housebuilder Churchill Homes.

The site will feature a mix of bungalows and one-and-a-half storey detached units, with an average price of £500,000.

Two of the plush new South Ythsie homes have already been reserved “off plan” – before completion. London-listed investment trust Develop North, which has pumped in the £1.6m, says it highlights likely strong demand for “this exclusive housing development”.

‘Tranquil and welcoming new hamlet community’

The “Cairn Collection” is the second project for Churchill at Ythsie. It is across the road from eight homes that were built and sold by the Aberdeen-based company a few years ago.

Churchill managing director Gordon Pirie said: “We are pleased to have secured this funding from Develop North. It will contribute to transforming our vision at South Ythsie into a tranquil and welcoming new hamlet community in the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside.”

One of the existing homes at North Ythsie.
One of the existing homes at North Ythsie. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Develop North, which is managed by Newcastle-based financial services firm Tier One Capital, lends cash to property developers across Scotland and the north of England.

Since it was founded in 2017, Develop North has provided funding to support the construction of 33 residential and commercial projects across north-east England and Scotland.

These projects are said to have a combined value of £70.3m and an estimated gross development value of £184m. Development North said they were  contributing “significantly” to local economic growth.

Inside one of Churchill's luxury homes at North Ythsie.
Inside one of Churchill’s luxury homes at North Ythsie. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Inside one of Churchill's Homes at North Ythsie.
Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Inside one of Churchill's luxury homes at North Ythsie.
Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Tier One fund manager Brendan O’Grady said: “Churchill Homes has built a reputation for the development of extremely high-quality homes. We are looking forward to supporting Gordon and his team with the development of the Cairn Collection.

“This project, and our exits from two recently completed schemes (in Glasgow and Morpeth), are part of our commitment to providing a viable and bespoke alternative lending platform for developers.”

This supports the creation of new homes and commercial premises that encourage economic growth and prosperity across Scotland and the north of England, he added.

The Cairn Collection Homes were designed in house by chartered architect Aimee Pirie.

