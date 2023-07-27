Exclusive: Aberdeen firm Asco unveils new boss to take over from Peter France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Exclusive: Aberdeen firm Asco unveils new boss to take over from Peter France

The company's managing director for the UK, Mike Pettigrew, is destined for the hotseat.

Asco boss Peter France.
Asco chief executive Peter France is leaving the firm in October.
By Keith Findlay

Energy logistics giant Asco has announced chief executive Peter France is to step down later this year.

He will be replaced in the role by Mike Pettigrew, who is currently managing director in the UK for Aberdeen-based Asco.

The handover is due to take place in October.

Mr France, 55, is understood to be moving to a new role at another company. He has led Asco since October 2018. Before that he was CEO at manufacturing firm Rotork.

It has been an honour to lead Asco during the past five years.”

Peter France, Asco.

In a statement released by Asco, Mr France said: “When I joined Asco, the focus was on transformative and sustainable growth, whilst delivering safety and service excellence in its operations.

“During that time, the business has strengthened partnerships with operators, developers and ports across the world, grown its materials and logistics management systems and used its existing capabilities to support supply chain optimisation in the renewables sector.

“It has been an honour to lead Asco during the past five years. I am grateful to all of my colleagues who have worked tirelessly through challenging times such as the pandemic to deliver positive growth.”

Outgoing CEO says Asco has ‘bright future’

He added: “With Mike at the helm, supported by the board and our colleagues across the world, Asco has a very bright future.”

Mr Pettigrew joined Asco in March 2022 as general manager for the group’s AFM (Asco Freight Management) and Seletar businesses. He was appointed UK managing director last November.

With career experience across the energy, marine, industrial power and shipbuilding sectors, he spent 13 years with Babcock International before joining Asco and was also a non-executive director of trade body Decom North Sea.

Mike Pettigrew has been unveiled as Asco's next chief executive.
Mike Pettigrew has been unveiled as Asco’s next chief executive. Image: Big Partnership

Mr Pettigrew said: “I look forward to working with Peter over the next couple of months to ensure a smooth transition, before taking up the role of CEO. This is an exciting period for Asco as we continue to build our portfolio of services amid the energy transition. Working closely with the board of directors, I aim to deliver our strategy and further strengthen our leading position in the sector.”

Asco chairman Bob Keiller said: “We are excited to see Mike take on the role of CEO.

“We are confident he will continue to grow the business, spearheading our commitment to helping clients and partners tackle climate change and accelerate the energy transition, while delivering our own target to become a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions business before 2040.”

Asco operations on Albert Quay, Aberdeen.
Asco operations on Albert Quay, Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership

Thanking the outgoing for his efforts, Mr Keiller said: “During Peter’s tenure, Asco has made significant progress through the development of new service lines and its establishment in new geographies.”

Asco employs about 1,500 people in operations spanning more than 60 locations around the world. The firm is owned by a consortium of investors, trading as Zander Topco. Its last published accounts show turnover for the 2021 calendar year came in at £419  million, up £72m, or nearly 21%, from about £347m in the previous 12 months.

