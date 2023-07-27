The Silver City with the Golden Hello: Welcome perks offered to fill up Union Street

Businesses taking up empty units on Union Street are to be offered perks – including free internet to seal the deal.

Deal sweeteners, including advice on marketing and recruitment, could be offered to would-be Granite Mile traders.

In London, incomers to world-famous Oxford Street are being given six months’ free rent as a golden hello.

Our Union Street’s Bob Keiller admits Aberdeen’s effort is less “deep pocketed”, without the “huge funding” of the UK capital.

But he hopes the “bottom up” offer will help to occupy some of the stickily unfilled premises on the city’s main shopping street.

Mr Keiller, chairman of the taskforce set up to do just that, has heaped praise on business bosses bringing something to his Union Street welcome party.

What perks are to be included?

So far, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has offered a year’s free silver membership.

And Internet for Business is throwing in 12 months’ free web access too.

But talks are ongoing with around 10 firms to pull together a wider set of perks, including staff development and shop design expertise.

“When you put it all together, it would be a really great business support package,” Mr Keiller told The P&J.

“I am really encouraged by local businesses doing this as part of a collective civic duty to make the city centre a better place for everyone.

“If we can create a set of value-adding services, to add to a compelling commercial offering, we can start different conversations with people about relocating onto Union Street.”

Welcome perks in line with Union Street empty shop grant scheme

It comes soon after Aberdeen City Council approved a £500,000 fund to help cover the cost of refitting empty Union Street shops.

Grants of up to £35,000 – covering up to half the bill – are on offer to help lure businesses to the diminished high street.

Like that local authority scheme, Mr Keiller would exclude large national chains (Tesco, Boots and Starbucks were named as examples by the council) for receiving the welcome benefits.

Betting shops, sex shops, pawn brokers, tanning salons, tobacconists and vape shops will also have to do without.

But the golden hello would be extended to all other businesses, opening up on Union Street for the first time or as a second premises.

Our Union Street: 38 reasons to keep going

Mr Keiller estimates there are still around 40 empty properties along the street for him to fill.

Whether the tally is above or below that round figure depends on whether you count the likes of the two units next to Jamieson and Carry.

The jeweller announced million-pound plans to expand into those. But they remain unoccupied presently.

Outside of that nuance, the figure the Our Union Street boss quotes is 38.

Those include the empty properties with no plans for reuse and some which he knows are the subject of negotiations.

“They are still red on my list until terms are agreed,” he told us.