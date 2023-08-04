‘Tired’ owner of Inverness café looking to step aside after 10 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

‘Tired’ owner of Inverness café looking to step aside after 10 years

Owner Gemma Taylor hopes someone will come forward to continue the popular business she founded "the way it is".

By Alex Banks
Blend tea and coffee merchants in Inverness is looking for a new owner. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A café in Inverness has been listed for lease as the owner is looking to step down.

Blend Tea and Coffee Merchants in Inverness is set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in December.

However, owner Gemma Taylor has said it’s time for a break after posting on Facebook saying she was “tired”.

Ms Taylor has run the shop on Drummond Street herself for the past seven years after starting the venture with her former partner in 2013.

What’s next for Blend tea and coffee merchants and its owner?

Ms Taylor claims the business will stay open for the “foreseeable future”.

She said: “Blend has actually been on the market for a while but I’ve been very torn about the idea of potentially selling.

“I think going into another busy summer season has made me realise it’s time for a break.

“I’m now feeling quite positive about moving on to something new.

“I don’t currently have plans for anything post-Blend, it would just be nice to tackle something new.”

Café owner Gemma Taylor said running a small business can be “thoroughly exhausting”. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Blend is up for lease with offers from £35,000.

Ms Taylor said she wants new owners to continue the business the way it is.

She said: “I would love someone to take over who wants to run the place with the same values and commitment to making it a safe and welcoming space that we have.”

Two years ago the business launched a pay it forward scheme to help struggling customer.

Customer response

Ms Taylor said the challenges the business has faced have been overcome with the help of its loyal customers.

She added: “We have so many loyal customers who have kept us going, especially during all the challenges like Covid.”

“I’ve had so many lovely comments from customers about wanting us to stay open and it’s been very much a boost after feeling quite burned out.”

Customers took to social media to express their emotions over the announcement.

One said: “I’ll be so gutted if it closed.” Another added it was their favourite place to eat.

The business is popular for its teas and coffees as well as home bakes.