‘Tired’ owner of Inverness café looking to step aside after 10 years

A café in Inverness has been listed for lease as the owner is looking to step down.

Blend Tea and Coffee Merchants in Inverness is set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in December.

However, owner Gemma Taylor has said it’s time for a break after posting on Facebook saying she was “tired”.

Ms Taylor has run the shop on Drummond Street herself for the past seven years after starting the venture with her former partner in 2013.

What’s next for Blend tea and coffee merchants and its owner?

Ms Taylor claims the business will stay open for the “foreseeable future”.

She said: “Blend has actually been on the market for a while but I’ve been very torn about the idea of potentially selling.

“I think going into another busy summer season has made me realise it’s time for a break.

“I’m now feeling quite positive about moving on to something new.

“I don’t currently have plans for anything post-Blend, it would just be nice to tackle something new.”

Blend is up for lease with offers from £35,000.

Ms Taylor said she wants new owners to continue the business the way it is.

She said: “I would love someone to take over who wants to run the place with the same values and commitment to making it a safe and welcoming space that we have.”

Two years ago the business launched a pay it forward scheme to help struggling customer.

Customer response

Ms Taylor said the challenges the business has faced have been overcome with the help of its loyal customers.

She added: “We have so many loyal customers who have kept us going, especially during all the challenges like Covid.”

“I’ve had so many lovely comments from customers about wanting us to stay open and it’s been very much a boost after feeling quite burned out.”

Customers took to social media to express their emotions over the announcement.

One said: “I’ll be so gutted if it closed.” Another added it was their favourite place to eat.

The business is popular for its teas and coffees as well as home bakes.