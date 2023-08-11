Decommissioning and renewables work spurs on Ace Winches to huge jump in sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decommissioning and renewables work spurs on Ace Winches to huge jump in sales

Profits at the firm more than trebled during the year to March.

By Keith Findlay
Valerie Cheyne, chief compliance officer at Ace Winches, and Alfie Cheyne, managing director.
Valerie Cheyne, chief compliance officer at Ace Winches, and Alfie Cheyne, managing director. Image: Ace Winches

One of the north-east’s best -known businesses, Ace Winches, has reported an “outstanding” financial performance.

Profits at the deck machinery specialist more than trebled during the year to March 2023, on the back of a near-45% jump in sales.

Ace said its blockbuster figures were driven by decommissioning activities in Brazil and renewables projects in Europe, the US and Taiwan, as well as new business from existing clients in more traditional energy markets.

Pre-tax profits surged to £13.2 million, from £4.2m a year earlier. Turnover skyrocketed to £42m, from just under £29m previously.

£1.6m invested in Ace’s fleet, while owners share £3m dividend payout

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation raced ahead to £16.1m in the latest period, more than double the £7.6m achieved during 2021-22.

The 2022-23 figures allowed Ace’s owners, Alfie Cheyne and his wife, Valerie, to pay themselves a dividend totalling £3m.

They also allowed the company to reinvest £1.6m in upgrading its in-house manufactured hire equipment fleet, following a £300,000 spend during 2021-22.

Middle East expansion

Ace, based at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff, said its “significant” rental fleet now included 20 new environmentally-friendly electric and low emission diesel power units.

These run on biodegradable hydraulic fluids, which bolsters the firm’s “net carbon neutral” status.

The firm recently announced the opening of a new “hub” in the Middle East as part of its global expansion plans, adding to its existing overseas bases in the US and Norway.

Ace Winches' headquarters at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff
Ace Winches’ headquarters at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff. Image: Ace Winches

Mr Cheyne, Ace’s founder and chief executive, said: “While we are best known for the design, manufacture and hire of lifting, pulling and deploying solutions, at heart we are an engineering company. We have a team of over 200 highly experienced individuals, who take on client challenges and transform them into creative, innovative, world-leading solutions.

“Our business has become ever-complex and our involvement with clients much earlier in project scope and design, combined with the dedication and hard work of the team has driven the uplift in our performance.”

We have grown our business to better support renewable energy projects worldwide and will continue to innovate in this sector to ensure continued success.”

Hailing the firm’s successful diversification into new markets, he said: “We have spent the last three years supporting construction at Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore windfarm, off the coast of Yorkshire. We have grown our business to better support renewable energy projects worldwide and will continue to innovate in this sector to ensure continued success.”.

Operating in more than 50 countries, Ace works in partnership with clients across the oil and gas, marine, renewable energy and decommissioning industries to provide fully integrated packages for a wide variety of challenges.

Ace’s humble fishing industry roots

The multiple award-winning business is in its 31st year of trading, having started out in humble fashion as a supplier of machinery to the fishing industry.

Ace’s 59-year-old boss founded the business in 1992 but lost control of it to Balmoral Group, of Aberdeen, in stages between  2017 and 2019. But the relationship with Balmoral turned sour and Mr Cheyne and his wife reacquired the firm in late 2021.

The group employed 148 people, on average, during its 2022-23 trading year.

