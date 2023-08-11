Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil expelled from SNP after row with chief whip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil expelled from SNP after row with chief whip

He tweeted about his expulsion, using a kangaroo emoji to refer to the member conduct committee.

By Neil Pooran/ PA
MP Angus MacNeil
Angus MacNeil announced on Twitter he had been expelled from the party. Image: UK Parliament

MP Angus MacNeil has announced he has been expelled from the SNP.

Mr MacNeil was suspended from the party’s Westminster group last month after reportedly clashing with chief whip Brendan O’Hara.

The party’s conduct committee met on Thursday to discuss his case after he refused to immediately rejoin the group at the end of his suspension.

Mr MacNeil, 53, has represented the Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) constituency since 2005.

He tweeted about his expulsion, using a kangaroo emoji to refer to the member conduct committee.

He said: “The Summer of Member Expulsion, has indeed come to pass. As I have been expelled as a rank & file SNP member by a ‘member conduct committee’.

“I didn’t leave the SNP – the SNP have left me. I wish they were as bothered about independence as they are about me.”

MPs should not ‘pick and choose’ when to hold party whip

He was suspended from the Westminster group for a week in early July following reports of a row with Mr O’Hara in the House of Commons.

Later that month his membership of the party was suspended as he refused to immediately rejoin the SNP group.

He released a statement attacking the SNP leadership’s approach to independence, accusing it of a lack of urgency.

“I will only seek the SNP whip again if it is clear that the SNP are pursuing independence,” he wrote.

Angus MacNeil
Angus MacNeil critiqued the party’s approach to independence. Image: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

Thursday’s decision by the conduct committee means he cannot sit as an SNP MP any longer and appears to rule out any reconciliation with the party.

On Wednesday, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was asked about Mr MacNeil as he spoke to journalists on the by-election campaign trail in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

He told the PA news agency the party’s MPs should not “pick and choose” when they hold the party whip.

However he said he would not give a “running commentary” on the conduct process and he “gets on well with Angus”.

Mr Flynn said he and his colleagues wanted a “positive outcome” but added this was not always possible in politics.

Conversation