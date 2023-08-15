Aberdeen firm SEM helps put new spin on old wind turbines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm SEM helps put new spin on old wind turbines

Alloys coud be recycled and broken down into rare metals.

By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay
Wind turbines.
Could wind turbines like these in the Highlands be recycled to produce rare metals? Image: SSE

Aberdeen environmental consultancy SEM has helped create a method for extracting more value from decommissioned wind turbines.

Hailed as a potential sustainability boost for the renewables and manufacturing sectors, it is hoped the new technology will pave the way for rare metals to be extracted from waste alloys.

These could then be combined with steel, helping to improve the strength and stability of high-impact machinery.

Rare metals typically mined overseas

Funded by the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC), a networking and support organisation that connects industry, academia and government to bring biotechnology processes and products to the global market, the process is being developed by Bridge of Don-based SEM and researchers from Edinburgh University.

Rare metals – like niobium, tantalum and rhenium – are typically mined overseas using damaging environmental methods.

But by recovering them from old wind turbines, of which there are a growing number around Scotland, manufacturers could create new metals without the need for imports.

Wind turbines.
The sun may not have to go down on decommissioned wind turbines. Image: Bernd Lauter/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

As it stands, there is no option for extracting these rare metals in the UK.

Firms must send waste to one of the only existing facilities in Canada for processing.

But that may be about to change after the SEM-Edinburgh University initiative developed a process for extracting rare metals in a sustainable way.

Ageing infrastructure ‘could be reused’

SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy said: “Metals like niobium, tantalum and rhenium are essential for the integrity of steel-based components commonly used in wind turbines and other high-temperature engines.

“But most of the stocks are still mined from the earth. Meanwhile, we have ageing infrastructure coming to the end of its lifecycle and substantial amounts of these rare metals – which could be reused.”

Siemens Gamesa wind farm.
Image: Siemens Gamesa

She added: “We have already worked with the University of Edinburgh on methods for safely extracting metals from waste electronics and saw an opportunity to explore a similar technique for separating the different metals in alloys.

“If used at scale, this type of process could be a big boost for UK manufacturing and unlock a new sustainable, circular supply chain, where rare metals are recovered from existing alloys. Only small quantities of these rare metals are obtained as a result of the destructive mining processes, but with a process like this adopted at scale, there should be no need to cause additional harm to the planet.”

Collaboration ‘certainly played a key role’

Ms Cassidy continued: “We are proud of the success achieved in this project and collaboration certainly played a key role. The project has contributed to the company’s mission of turning waste into value by focusing on resource recovery.

“We’re excited to continue exploring ways to collaborate with others and further advance solutions that showcase the art of the possible for industries looking to build upon sustainable processes.”

SEM’s ‘potentially game-changing’ technology

SEM’s Dram technology uses by-products from the distillation of malt whisky and was initially developed to safely extract valuable metals from waste electronics.

IBioIC business engagement director Liz Fletcher said: “SEM is a great example of a business taking a bio-based process and applying it to multiple sectors to help companies achieve environmental goals. By joining forces with academic experts, SEM has developed potentially game-changing processes for sustainably treating various types of waste. Recycling at an industrial scale will be key to achieving net-zero, while also reducing the carbon footprint and environmental damage associated with imported raw materials.”

