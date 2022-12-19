Aberdeen firm Sem’s jungle success scoops $100,000 prize in Peru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm Sem’s jungle success scoops $100,000 prize in Peru

By Keith Findlay
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 7:45 pm
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media

Environmentally-friendly waste specialist Sem Energy has scooped a prize of $100,000 (more than £83,200) rewarding its efforts to conserve the Amazon rainforest.

Aberdeen-based Sem put its whisky waste filtration technology to good use as part of international efforts to deliver more sustainable mining in the region.

It took its aptly-named “Dram” product to Madre de Dios, Peru, to help a local gold miner clean up waste produced through the extraction process.

The innovative project impressed judges in a global innovation competition, the Artisanal Mining Grand Challenge: The Amazon.

Aberdeen-based Sem has been at the heart of efforts to clean up mining operations in the Amazon rainforest. Supplied by Frame

SEM’s success – it was one of four winners sharing a £300,000 prize pot – was announced at the Innovation XChange, the challenge’s closing event in a hotel in Lima, Peru.

More than 350 people gathered at the venue and many more joined in online to celebrate the achievements of participants.

SEM collaborated with various partners, organisations and local communities to demonstrate Dram’s potential.

Field trials in Madre de Dios – part of an accelerator programe led by environmental organisation Conservation X Labs – are said to have produced “outstanding results”.

Cassava donations to local orphanages

SEM’s team adapted Dram to the remote jungle environment.

They used cassava peels as an organic filter and donated the flesh of the root vegetables to local orphanages.

SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy, who led the project, said: “The prize fund will be fundamental to the further development of Dram and enable the system to be rolled out across the wider market.

Image: Bold St Media

“Seeing the effects of the impact of small-scale mining, and the lack of regulation protecting communities in South America, really highlighted the need for a more sustainable approach to the traditional mining process.

“Both owners and workers of mines are concerned about the environmental effects of mining.

“But the short-term focus is concerned with making a living, which at the moment takes priority over sustainable action.”

Seeing the effects of the impact of small-scale mining, and the lack of regulation protecting communities in South America, really highlighted the need for a more sustainable approach to the traditional mining process.”

Leigh Cassidy, lead scientist, Sem.

Ms Cassidy added: “It is fortunate that Dram can provide a solution to both of these aspects, providing artisanal miners with an additional revenue stream through the forward sale of recovered metals, whilst protecting the environment.

“Dram has the potential to create a whole new industry associated with the AGSM (artisanal and small-scale gold mining) sector.

Legacy ambition

“We visualise the system being operated by local residents as a franchise, helping to leave behind a legacy where miners can continue to use the technology themselves for years to come.”

Just 12 projects were chosen from more than 120 international applications for the challenge, which was backed by software giant Microsoft and the US Agency for International Development, among others.

It is hoped the north-east technology will help make mining in the Amazon more sustainable. Image: Frame

Small-scale operations account for around one-fifth of newly mined gold production in the Amazon and is an important industry for many rural communities.

But it is also associated with hazardous working conditions and environmental concerns.

And while the Madre de Dios mining site is primarily focused on gold, additional metals extracted – including silver, copper, lead and mercury – can harm aquatic life and even humans if it enters the food chain via water.

Big hopes for Scottish Dram

The widespread adoption of Dram is expected to play a significant part in the regeneration of areas impacted by AGSM, helping to prevent the environmental spread of contaminants and mitigating further damage to the Amazon’s biodiverse ecosystem.

Sem was founded in 2016 by chief executive John Jones and chief operating officer Grant Leslie.

It developed its groundbreaking filtration technology in partnership with Edinburgh University and the Glasgow-based Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
City of Aberdeen Distillery in Christmas spirits with hint at return of mince pie…
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Exclusive: CBRE joins diverse business mix at MSq in Aberdeen
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Shetland suffers dip in fish landings but expectations high for next year
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Small Business Focus: Meet quantity surveyor and snowboard instructor Michaela Gordon-Wilson
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Inverness motor firm Dicksons unveils hat-trick of promotions
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Buckie's Roy Stevens is responsible for your Christmas smoked salmon - but don't ask…
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Prestigious green accolade for north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes
Andrew Bruce, HRI/Munro Architects.. Inverness.
Small business focus: Architect Andrew Bruce and his search for the holy grail
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Fast-growing Mac Recruit Group to open Aberdeen office early next year as it chases…

Most Read

1
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
l-r Paul Bunje, co-founder and president, Conservation X Labs, SEM lead scientist Leigh Cassidy and Elizabeth Bosman, deputy mission director, USAID (US Agency for International Development) Peru, at the prize-giving in Lima. Image: Bold St Media
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented