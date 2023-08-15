Ailsa hits major UK North Sea milestone for TotalEnergies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Ailsa hits major UK North Sea milestone for TotalEnergies

More than 20 million barrels of gas condensate - and counting.

By Allister Thomas
The Ailsa floating storage and offloading vessel.
The Ailsa floating storage and offloading vessel. Image: TotalEnergies

French energy giant TotalEnergies has marked a milestone for its Ailsa floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel in the central UK North Sea.

More than 20 million barrels of gas condensate have been exported from the facility to date.

Ailsa supports the Culzean platform 150 miles east of Aberdeen.

FSO linked to one of UK North Sea’s largest fields

Culzean started up in June 2019 after an investment of around £3.5 billion. It is one of the largest fields in the UK sector – and the biggest to be started in the UK in the past 25 years.

Ailsa and the asset’s bridge-linked platforms were built in Singapore.

TotalEnergies said the 20 million-barrel achievement was an “incredible milestone”.

Ailsa is about 820ft long, or roughly the equivalent of 20 double-decker buses parked in a line.

Gas condensate coming into the vessel is later offloaded by shuttle tankers and delivered to oil refineries, where it is used to make fuels and chemicals like aviation fuel. Gas is exported via the UK’s Cats pipeline and taken to Teesside for processing.

Discovered in 2008, Culzean was hailed as the biggest find in the UK North Sea in 10 years. It was also the largest gas development to be approved in the area since East Brae in 1990.

TotalEnergies' Culzean field.
TotalEnergies’ Culzean field.

At start-up, Culzean was estimated to have reserves of 250m-300m barrels of oil equivalent and be capable of covering 5% of UK gas demand.

TotalEnergies – then just Total – got involved following its £5.8bn acquisition of Danish firm Maersk Oil in 2018.

The French company is now partnered with UK firms BP (32%) and Neo Energy (18%) on the project.

More from Business

Wind turbines.
Aberdeen firm SEM helps put new spin on old wind turbines
Abiodun Adeniyi, Neil Campbell, Jaimi-Lea Ferrie and Gulfaraz Ali. Seated are Mobolaji Adeniyi and Onanuga Oreoluwa. Image: Gidi Grill
Aberdeen restaurant's new investment despite 'difficult' start in the city
Winning champion of champions was Jack and Andrew's two-crop Blue Texel ewe Shawtonhill Eye Candy.
Youngsters beat grandfather for top title at Aberfeldy Show
Cereal boxes often use bold colours to grab a customer’s attention (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sugary cereals and yoghurts must remove child-friendly packaging – health group
Members of the UCU have voted to take further strike action (James Manning/PA)
Universities to be hit with more strikes before end of September, says union
UK stocks slipped into the red on Monday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK stock markets sink amid fears over China’s property market
Environment Minister Gillian Martin, right, on a visit to Peterhead to discuss new technology being rolled out across the Scottish fishing fleet.
Fishing chiefs mull new Scottish Government proposals for their industry
Sale leader at 42,000gns was Todhall Hercules ET from Andrew Wainwright, Cupar.
Fife breeder takes Beltex shearlings to 42,000gns at Carlisle
The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Western sanctions weigh on energy exports and weaken demand for the national currency (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Russia’s ruble hits lowest level since early weeks of Ukraine war
The Bank of England has said it has resolved a technical issue which temporarily shut down a vital system that processes around £1 trillion in transactions every day (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Bank of England outage hits key payments systems processing billions

Conversation