Balmoral Comtec applies Aberdeen ingenuity to growing global offshore wind sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Balmoral Comtec applies Aberdeen ingenuity to growing global offshore wind sector

The firm is targeting wave and tidal energy markets too.

By Keith Findlay
FibreFlex, Balmoral's patented cable protection system, under installation in the North Sea.
FibreFlex, Balmoral's patented cable protection system, under installation in the North Sea. Image: Balmoral Group

Offshore wind farm projects around the world are creating “significant traction” for products engineered by Aberdeen firm Balmoral Comtec, it said.

“Proven” bouyancy and protection kit traditionally used in the oil and gas industry has been adapted and transitioned for use in fixed and floating wind developments at sea.

Balmoral Comtec highlighted a recent multi-million-pound contract award for a fixed wind cable protection system in UK waters. This boosted the order book and “demonstrates customer confidence in Balmoral’s technology”, the company added.

Firm’s oil and gas activity still ‘robust’

Gary Yeoman, sales director at parent company Balmoral Group, said: “While our oil and gas activity remains robust, more than 60% of current inquiries relate to renewables projects. Over the past year around 40% of order intake has come directly from the offshore wind sector.

“Proven technologies such as our cable protection systems, distributed buoyancy and tether clamps have been welcomed by the renewables industry and, as such, we are well placed to meet local content criteria for the forthcoming Scotwind and Intog projects.”

Offshore wind farm at sunset
Balmoral Comtec is tapping into a proliferation of offshore wind farms around the world. Image: Shutterstock

Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind licences have sparked a huge investment in offshore wind. The Intog (innovation and targeted oil and gas) leasing round is also driving activity. It is aimed at offshore wind projects that will directly reduce emissions from oil and gas production, while also boosting innovation.

Balmoral Comtec said its core products had been “readily accepted” by the wind sector.

Discussions are “continuing at pace” with developers, installation contractors and cable suppliers, Mr Yeoman added.

Fraser Milne, engineering and projects director, Balmoral Group, said: “The offshore wind sector is at the early stages of development, with many challenges to overcome. We believe our track record of innovation and entrepreneurship positions us well to assist in this process.”

Wave and tidal projects offer Balmoral Comtec potential opportunities too

While offshore wind is grabbing the most attention in the firm’s diversification strategy, Balmoral Comtec is also targeting the wider renewables industry with products suited to wave and tidal projects.

And it is highlighting key industry accreditations as it pursues more sales in renewables markets. One of these is designed for the oil and gas industry but also recognised by green energy developers “due to a lack of current standards in the developing market”.

‘Dynamic challenges’

Ian Milne, sales manager for the renewables sector at Balmoral Group, said: “Our products operate in some of the toughest subsea environments in the world, addressing the dynamic challenges of underwater conditions.

“It is our knowledge of these environments that is really adding value to offshore installations.”

The firm said its support for UK and international wind projects to date included schemes totalling 6.7 gigawatts of power.

Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm turbine installation
Many more offshore wind turbines are destined for the North Sea following the ScotWind leasing round.

Mr Yeoman added: “Combined with industry-leading knowledge, in-house capabilities, experience and scalable manufacturing capacity, we are pleased to be contributing to the ongoing efforts in taking the offshore wind sector to maturity.

“These are exciting times for the industry in the north-east of Scotland and we look forward to discussing our progress during Offshore Europe in Aberdeen at the beginning of September.”

More from Business

A strong line-up of prize winners pictured before the sale starts.
Logierait tops Thainstone Spectacular at £5,800
Cerri McDonald knew it was time to set up her own business. Image: Prospect 13
'I started my business from a sun lounger in Marbella', says successful Aberdeen marketing…
Thainstone Centre has been operating since 1990. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
ANM Group: Could Thainstone Centre be revamped or rebuilt?
Households in areas of the country with higher levels of fuel poverty appeared less likely to have accessed the funding, analysis suggested (Yui Mok/PA)
Over 700,000 households missed out on ‘flawed’ energy support scheme – charity
Dean Walker is co-owner of the hair salon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen hair salon on the move as owner reveals opening date
Harbour expects to pay more than £1 billion in windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)
Investors’ eyes on tax bill as Harbour Energy to report
The Viking wind farm in Shetland.
Final turbine installed at Shetland’s Viking wind farm
MPs have called on authorities to “turn a blind eye” to pubs opening early for the Lionesses World Cup final match (Yui Mok/PA)
Councils and police urged to ‘turn a blind eye’ to pubs opening early for…
Evergrande denies claims that it has filed for bankruptcy (Mickey Lee/Alamy/PA)
China’s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims
15 staff have been offered the opportunity as the firm looks for financial reductions.
Shetland arts venue operator seeks to make job cuts amid financial challenges

Conversation