Energy Security Minister to open near sell-out Offshore Europe in Aberdeen

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Graham Stuart will open Offshore Europe in Aberdeen in September.

The organisers, the Society of Petroleum Engineers and Reed Exhibitions, have also announced exhibition space for the four-day event is nearing full capacity.

Mr Stuart will speak at the opening plenary session to kick-off the Offshore Europe conference programme at P&J Live on Tuesday September 5.

Show’s 50th anniversary

Offshore Europe is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary and will be held under the banner of Accelerating the Transition to a Better Energy Future.

Other plenary speakers will include conference chairman Kamel Ben Naceur, Ithaca Energy executive chairman Gilad Myerson, BP executive vice-president Gordon Birrell, Aker Solutions president Kjetel Digre, Rystad Energy chief executive Jarand Rystad and North Sea Transition Authority CEO Stuart Payne, among others.

‘99% sold out’

More than 800 companies and organisations are due to exhibit at the event, with operators BP and Shell and major service companies such as SLB, Wood and Aker Solutions among those taking stands.

Reed Exhibitions energy and marine portfolio director Jonathan Heastie said all three event halls were “between 96% and 99% sold out”.

He added: “To sell-out the original floor plan is an exciting endorsement of Offshore Europe’s role in communicating the latest offshore and energy transition developments.

“We can add one more aisle of space, if needed, but we are looking towards a sell-out event.”

More than 10 national pavilions will feature groups of exhibitors from countries and industry organisations from around the world.

First event since 2019

The event will be the first in-person edition of the biennial conference since 2019, after a spate of delays and cancellations throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Heastie added: “It’s been four years since the last physical Offshore Europe.

“There is a lot of energy among the exhibitors and organisers to reconnect in Aberdeen and push forward on the topics driving the industry.

“There will be several new show floor zones and theatres this year, reflecting the evolving nature of the industry.”

Among these additions are Towards NetZerOE – a new colour-coded trail which will highlight exhibitors across all three halls who have a relevant solution to help accelerate the transition to net-zero.

The Energy Industries Council will host a “collaboration theatre” showcasing the collective efforts of industry players to address current challenges and achieve set goals.

Looking to the future

Offshore Europe Talent Investment and Diversity Events will bring together programmes aiming to support future generations of the energy industry.

And an offshore wind theatre and hydrogen “hub” will host discussions on the role of different technologies in the changing energy landscape.

Social events are being arranged at P&J Live and venues throughout the city to celebrate the show’s return.

The full conference programme and registration details can be found at offshore-europe.co.uk.