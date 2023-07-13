Energy Security Minister to open near sell-out Offshore Europe in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Security Minister to open near sell-out Offshore Europe in Aberdeen

Exhibition space for 50th anniversary event is almost fully booked.

By Andrew Dykes
Offshore Europe 2019 at P&J Live. Image: Big Partnership
Offshore Europe 2019 at P&J Live. Image: Big Partnership

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Graham Stuart will open Offshore Europe in Aberdeen in September.

The organisers, the Society of Petroleum Engineers and Reed Exhibitions, have also announced exhibition space for the four-day event is nearing full capacity.

Mr Stuart will speak at the opening plenary session to kick-off the Offshore Europe conference programme at P&J Live on Tuesday September 5.

Show’s 50th anniversary

Offshore Europe is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary and will be held under the banner of Accelerating the Transition to a Better Energy Future.

Other plenary speakers will include conference chairman Kamel Ben Naceur, Ithaca Energy executive chairman Gilad Myerson, BP executive vice-president Gordon Birrell, Aker Solutions president Kjetel Digre, Rystad Energy chief executive Jarand Rystad and North Sea Transition Authority CEO Stuart Payne, among others.

UK Government Minister Graham Stuart, left, at Port of Aberdeen in April.

‘99% sold out’

More than 800 companies and organisations are due to exhibit at the event, with operators BP and Shell and major service companies such as SLB, Wood and Aker Solutions among those taking stands.

Reed Exhibitions energy and marine portfolio director Jonathan Heastie said all three event halls were “between 96% and 99% sold out”.

Offshore Europe 2019. Image: Colin Rennie /DC Thomson

He added: “To sell-out the original floor plan is an exciting endorsement of Offshore Europe’s role in communicating the latest offshore and energy transition developments.

“We can add one more aisle of space, if needed, but we are looking towards a sell-out event.”

More than 10 national pavilions will feature groups of exhibitors from countries and industry organisations from around the world.

First event since 2019

The event will be the first in-person edition of the biennial conference since 2019, after a spate of delays and cancellations throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Heastie added: “It’s been four years since the last physical Offshore Europe.

“There is a lot of energy among the exhibitors and organisers to reconnect in Aberdeen and push forward on the topics driving the industry.

“There will be several new show floor zones and theatres this year, reflecting the evolving nature of the industry.”

Offshore Europe 2019.
Offshore Europe 2019. Image: Colin Rennie /DC Thomson

Among these additions are Towards NetZerOE – a new colour-coded trail which will highlight exhibitors across all three halls who have a relevant solution to help accelerate the transition to net-zero.

The Energy Industries Council will host a “collaboration theatre” showcasing the collective efforts of industry players to address current challenges and achieve set goals.

Looking to the future

Offshore Europe Talent Investment and Diversity Events will bring together programmes aiming to support future generations of the energy industry.

And an offshore wind theatre and hydrogen “hub” will host discussions on the role of different technologies in the changing energy landscape.

Social events are being arranged at P&J Live and venues throughout the city to celebrate the show’s return.

The full conference programme and registration details can be found at offshore-europe.co.uk.

