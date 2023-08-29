Oil and gas chaplain Gordon Craig to step down after more than 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil and gas chaplain Gordon Craig to step down after more than 11 years

Army reservist chaplain Michael Mair will take over in October.

By Ryan Duff
The Reverend Gordon Craig at the 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha last month.
The Reverend Gordon Craig at the 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

North Sea oil and gas industry chaplain Gordon Craig has announced plans to reture and his successor will take over in October.

Mr Craig has been in the role for more than 11 years.

Industry leaders said he had made an “enduring impact” during his tenure.

He has carried out his pastoral duties on and offshore throughout his time in the role.

The Reverend Michael Mair will be taking over on October 16, having previously served as parish minister for St David’s Broomhouse Church in Edinburgh.

Mr Craig on the Prospector jack-up rig.

Mr Craig wants to spend his retirement with his family, particularly his grandchildren.

Speaking at Aberdeen’s heliport on his way to the Nelson platform, he said: “It’s time to hang up my boots.”

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while. I’m now 64 and have two new grandchildren, with others on the way.

“I’m conscious of the fact that while I’m up in Aberdeen, they’re down in Lincolnshire.

“I’m not getting much time with them and I thought, it’s time to go when I still have enough fitness to throw them up in the air without injuring my back.”

Mr Craig is also looking forward to travelling more and returning to some hobbies he’s not had time for in recent years.

oil industry remembrance
Oil and gas chaplain Gordon Craig. Normally based in Tullos, Aberdeen, he is pictured here at the Kirk of St Nicholas.

He explained: “I like getting out on my bicycle and doing a lot of cycling. It hasn’t happened (enough) so I want to get back into that.

“I want to get back into music and I enjoy photography. All of these kinds of things are in the background and, hopefully, I’ll start picking them up again.”

He added: “There are lots of places in the world I’d like to try and see, so I’ll do a bit of travelling as well.”

‘Stack and stacks’ of memories

With more than a decade spent working alongside the energy sector, he has “stacks and stacks” of memories to share.

Sharing the story of his first North Sea trip, to the Beatrice platform, he said: “It was quite amazing in all sorts of ways.

“I’d gone out following an incident in which two RAF tornados had collided more or less overhead the installationm and they’d asked me to go see the crew.

“I remember getting off the chopper and a chap saying to me ‘welcome padre’ and that was interesting – it’s a military term. A lot of the guys on the platform at that time were ex-RAF and some of them knew the crews involved. I’d served in Lossiemouth so it was almost like ‘I’m home again’.

Piper Alpha 25th anniversary

Mr Craig has officiated at Piper Alpha and 2009 Super Puma crash memorial services, as well as the annual service of remembrance in Aberdeen.

Within a year of taking up his post he carried out the service for the 25th anniversary of the Piper Alpha explosion that claimed 167 lives on July 6 1988.

“That was something special,” he said, adding: “I even managed to get a flypast by an RAF Sea King (helicopter).

“What was delightful about that was they managed to find one of the winchmen who had gone down to Piper. He’d retired but they managed to get him on that aircraft.”

Mr Craig at the Piper Alpha memorial in Aberdeen.

Mr Craig has also faced the challenge of the Covid pandemic during his time as chaplain, adapting his duties to deliver a virtual service.

In a message to offshore workers, he said: “I’ve come to respect them immensely.

“People do such hard work out there. I just want to wish them all the very best in the years to come because they’re going to be challenging years, as the energy transitions through.”

Oil and gas chaplaincy chairwoman Alix Thom, skills manager at trade body Offshore Energies UK, said: “Gordon Craig has made an enduring impact on the industry.

“The (chaplaincy) trustees are confident Reverend Mair will build on his legacy.”

New chaplain ‘excited’ about appointment

Mr Mair is a reservist chaplain to the British Army, attached to the 32 Signal Regiment. He has also held chaplaincy posts at Napier University and the Royal Blind School.

On his next role, he said: “I am excited to be taking up this new appointment. The industry is facing challenges on several fronts, and I am looking forward to standing with and beside people as we think about the future.

“The chaplain is there for everyone who works in the industry – for those of all faiths and none. It will be my privilege to join this community to mark the highs and lows of life.”

