Corskie sells Simmental bull in £32,000 private deal to Denzies

A Simmental bull from the Green family’s Corskie herd at Garmouth has sold in a private deal for £32,000 to the Barlow family’s Denzies herd in Lancs.

Selling for the second highest Simmental bull price in the UK, Corskie Nutmeg is a January 2022-born son of Kilbride Farm Haka, purchased for 10,000gns at Stirling Bull Sales in 2018.

Bred out of the 45,000gns Bel Dhu Capercaillie dam Corskie Jasmine EX92, which also stood first prize at the Royal Highland Show, Nutmeg secured several prize tickets at Ingliston, including reserve overall male and reserve overall junior champion in the breed.

He was also reserve in the Beefbreeder Inter-breed championship, before immediately catching the eye of John Barlow.

After an approach to the Green family and a few days of discussion, a deal was made and Nutmeg was picked up in mid-August, joining the 80-cow pedigree Denzies herd.

Mr Barlow said: “We didn’t go to the Highland with a view of looking for a bull but Corskie Nutmeg just had that x-factor and we couldn’t miss the opportunity.

“Dad (Michael) and I moved quickly for him because he has everything we look for in a Simmental stock bull and with his quality we knew there had to be a lot of interest in him.”

Speaking of his purchase, Mr Barlow said Nutmeg has length, power, muscle, with a real sweetness and style.

“This is a purchase to take that next step for the future of the Denizes herd,” added Mr Barlow.

“If he breeds to his own quality then he’ll prove to be a real value investment.”

Laura Green, who runs the 180-cow Corskie herd with her family said: “The plan was very much to use him within the herd and on females that we felt he would really click with.

“John approached us at the show and there was also significant subsequent interest from a number of breeders. This led to a fair bit of family discussion and the decision was made to sell him. We’re really delighted that he’s gone to a renowned herd like Denzies.”

Nutmeg now sits behind the 45,000gns Bel Dhu Capercaillie record holder for a Simmental bull which was bred by Anne MacPherson, Blackford, and sold to the Greens at Stirling in February 2013.