Aberdeen hairdressers a cut above at national awards

An Aberdeen hairdresser’s has been named the best for customer experience at a UK-wide awards ceremony.

Linton & Mac won its gong at the Creative Head 2023 Most Wanted Awards.

The salon, which launched in 2015, is owned by Jenn Linton and Joanna MacDonald.

It offers a range of services, including a three-hour VIP experience.

More than 70 independent experts decided the Most Wanted winners, who were announced at London’s Tate Modern gallery.

‘Vibrant’ experience at Linton & Mac

According to Creative Head magazine, Linton & Mac offers an “uplifting, contemporary and vibrant” experience.

Its services include a complimentary prosecco and cocktails of the season, as well as added time for a stylist consultation and special tips.

Joanna said even making the finals “felt amazing” and the competition was “in a league of its own”.

She added: “We worked really hard in the salon to give a good client experience and I’m delighted the judges recognised that too.”

Jenn added her disbelief and pride after competing against three London salons and one in Plymouth.

She said: “The Creative Head Awards are one of the toughest awards to finalise in.

“Making the finals itself makes you feel like a winner. To then bring the trophy home is the ultimate cherry on the cake.”

Linton & Mac has earned an opportunity to appear at future Creative HEAD events.

Creative Head editorial director Amanda Nottage praised the Aberdeen team, who outshone a record-breaking number of entries to take this year’s title.

Ms Nottage said: “Reading the client feedback on this gorgeous Aberdeen salon says everything.

“They rave about the staff, the atmosphere, the service, the little touches, the prosecco…

“Joanna and Jenn are a double act who ensure their business delivers the dazzle and keeps clients coming back for more, bravo.”

Award for Inverness hairdresser’s

The Head Gardener, in Inverness, was named best local salon.

Creative Head said it “truly gives back to the community”.

The salon on Church Street is owned by Alison McRitchie, who has run it for 35 years.

It has a decade-long relationship with the Highland Hospice, which the salon supports through fundraising and in-patient hair services.

Creative Head describe the business as a place “you’ll find promises on the wall for clients, including messages of kindness, patience and compassion”.

There is also a “VIP room”, with a private entrance for vulnerable and anxious clients.

The venue hosts an annual charity fashion show and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds.