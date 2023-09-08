Aberdeen hairdressers a cut above at national awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen hairdressers a cut above at national awards



By Alex Banks
Jenn Linton and Joanna MacDonald with their Creative HEAD award. Image: Linton & Mac


An Aberdeen hairdresser’s has been named the best for customer experience at a UK-wide awards ceremony.

Linton & Mac won its gong at the Creative Head 2023 Most Wanted Awards.

The salon, which launched in 2015, is owned by Jenn Linton and Joanna MacDonald.

It offers a range of services, including a three-hour VIP experience.

More than 70 independent experts decided the Most Wanted winners, who were announced at London’s Tate Modern gallery.

‘Vibrant’ experience at Linton & Mac

According to Creative Head magazine, Linton & Mac offers an “uplifting, contemporary and vibrant” experience.

Its services include a complimentary prosecco and cocktails of the season, as well as added time for a stylist consultation and special tips.

Joanna said even making the finals “felt amazing” and the competition was “in a league of its own”.

She added: “We worked really hard in the salon to give a good client experience and I’m delighted the judges recognised that too.”

Jenn added her disbelief and pride after competing against three London salons and one in Plymouth.

Jenn Linton was in disbelief after being up against three London salons and one in Plymouth. Image: Jim Irvine

She said: “The Creative Head Awards are one of the toughest awards to finalise in.

“Making the finals itself makes you feel like a winner. To then bring the trophy home is the ultimate cherry on the cake.”

Linton & Mac has earned an opportunity to appear at future Creative HEAD events.

Creative Head editorial director Amanda Nottage praised the Aberdeen team, who outshone a record-breaking number of entries to take this year’s title.

Ms Nottage said: “Reading the client feedback on this gorgeous Aberdeen salon says everything.

“They rave about the staff, the atmosphere, the service, the little touches, the prosecco…

“Joanna and Jenn are a double act who ensure their business delivers the dazzle and keeps clients coming back for more, bravo.”

Award for Inverness hairdresser’s

The Head Gardener, in Inverness, was named best local salon.

Creative Head said it “truly gives back to the community”.

The salon on Church Street is owned by Alison McRitchie, who has run it for 35 years.

It has a decade-long relationship with the Highland Hospice, which the salon supports through fundraising and in-patient hair services.

Alison is the head of the head gardener, a hairdresser in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Creative Head describe the business as a place “you’ll find promises on the wall for clients, including messages of kindness, patience and compassion”.

There is also a “VIP room”, with a private entrance for vulnerable and anxious clients.

The venue hosts an annual charity fashion show and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Conversation