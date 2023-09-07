Fluor to pay £11.6 million after ‘improper accounting’ on Shell’s UK North Sea Penguins project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fluor to pay £11.6 million after ‘improper accounting’ on Shell’s UK North Sea Penguins project

Chief financial officer Bradley Scott and four former senior bosses of the firm are also penalised.

By Ed Reed and Keith Findlay
Shell's Penguins FPSO takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway.
Shell's Penguins FPSO takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway. Image: Sevan SSP

Global engineering and construction giant Fluor has agreed to pay more than £11.6 million to US authorities to settle a case involving “improper accounting” for an oil and gas project in the UK North Sea.

The company is said to have bid for two contracts using “overly optimistic cost and timing estimates”.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, it later “experienced cost overruns that worsened over time”.

One of these contracts was a near £395m construction deal, secured in December 2017 for Shell’s Penguins development 150 miles north-east of Shetland.

Fluor’s North Sea contract run from Manila

A subcontractor’s offer to carry out work worth about 25% of Penguins’ total cost had expired by the time Fluor tendered its final bid and then signed a fixed price contract.

Shell took a final  investment decision on Penguins in January 2018.

US-based Fluor was tasked with managing the design and construction of a floating offshore storage and production vessel (FPSO).

It managed the contract from its office in Manilla in the Philippines.

Shell's Penguins FPSO
Shell’s Penguins FPSO was built in China. Image: China Xinhau News

By May 2018, Fluor had concluded it would make a loss on the project.

The final subcontract terms were “significantly more expensive” than it had either anticipated and budgeted for in its contract bid, SEC said.

Fluor’s “improper accounting” also extended to a contract with the US army.

Company overstated net earnings following its ‘improper accounting’

SEC said the firm failed to account for problems on the two projects under US accounting standards. As a result, it also failed to report the losses it subsequently suffered.

The company materially overstated its net earnings by up to 37% between 2016 and early 2019. the comission said.

Fluor noted the settlement neither admitted nor denied SEC’s findings. It does not expect an impact on earnings, as it set aside reserves to cover the penalty in 2022.

The FPSO, currently in Norway, will be the first new manned vessel for the  oil major in the UK in 30 years.

The agreement struck with the SEC named five current or ex-senior bosses at Fluor.

Chief financial officer Bradley Scott and former employees Robin Chopra, James Brittain, Jon Eric Best and Kent Smith are paying penalties ranging from £12,000 to around £20,000.

Mr Brittain was president of Fluor’s energy and chemicals segment. The SEC said he was a “cause of Fluor’s failure” to accurately report on costs for the Penguins project.

The agency ordered him to pay £20,000 for his inaccurate reporting.

Carolyn Welshhans, associate director in the SEC’s enforcement division, said: “Dependable estimates and the internal accounting controls that facilitate them are the backbone of… accounting and critical to the accuracy of the financial statements investors rely on. We will continue to hold companies and individuals accountable for serious controls failures, and resulting recordkeeping and reporting violations.”

‘Bringing closure’

Fluor said both projects were now largely completed and involved historical transactions that were “restated” in September 2020.

David Constable, the company’s chairman and chief executive, added: “The SEC investigation concerned accounting errors on legacy risk projects and associated internal controls weaknesses.

“Fluor now has a refreshed board and a new management team that is driving a balanced risk profile and healthy backlog. Bringing closure to the SEC investigation is in the best interests of our key stakeholders, including our shareholders.”

FPSO sailaway expected next year

China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company completed construction of the cylindrical FPSO in November 2022.

Shell has repeatedly had to delay first oil from the project, its first manned vessel in the UK for 30 years.

In July, Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said he expected the FPSO to leave Norway in 2024.

