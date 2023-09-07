The Original Factory Shop opens its doors in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Original Factory Shop opens its doors in Stonehaven

The shop has already welcomed its first customers.

By Shanay Taylor
The Original Factory Shop opening in Stonehaven. Image: TOFS
The Original Factory Shop will soon open in Stonehaven: TOFS

The Original Factory Shop has opened its latest venture in Stonehaven this week with 10 new jobs created in the community.

The retailer, which already has 186 stores across the United Kingdom, opened its latest venture on Wednesday.

Locals in Stonehaven will be able to shop designer labels like Adidas, Nike, Clinique, and Ralph Lauren, to name but a few.

All of these high-end brands will be able to purchase with savings of up to 70%.

Created 10 new jobs in community

The arrival of the popular department store has created 10 jobs in the local community.

Free gift cards will be on offer to those who step through the doors of the store first this weekend.

As well as perform a prize draw lucky dip for the first 50 paying customers, with cash values of up to £100 to be won.

Lisa Clark, regional business development manager previously said: “TOFS is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Stonehaven and serving the local community.

“Our store will be run by local people from Stonehaven and we’ve started recruiting for 10 job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens on Thursday.”

The Original Factory Shop in Stonehaven will open on Saturday, September 9 and is located on 76 Allardice Street.

A store will also open in Peterhead

Residents in Peterhead can also expect to see the popular department store.

The Original Factory Shop previously announced that a store will open in Peterhead, also creating 10 new jobs within the community.

Although there is not an exact date or location for the store opening, officials say that locals can expect to see the shop open sometime in the near future.

