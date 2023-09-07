The Original Factory Shop opens its doors in Stonehaven

The Original Factory Shop has opened its latest venture in Stonehaven this week with 10 new jobs created in the community.

The retailer, which already has 186 stores across the United Kingdom, opened its latest venture on Wednesday.

Locals in Stonehaven will be able to shop designer labels like Adidas, Nike, Clinique, and Ralph Lauren, to name but a few.

All of these high-end brands will be able to purchase with savings of up to 70%.

Created 10 new jobs in community

The arrival of the popular department store has created 10 jobs in the local community.

Free gift cards will be on offer to those who step through the doors of the store first this weekend.

As well as perform a prize draw lucky dip for the first 50 paying customers, with cash values of up to £100 to be won.

Lisa Clark, regional business development manager previously said: “TOFS is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Stonehaven and serving the local community.

“Our store will be run by local people from Stonehaven and we’ve started recruiting for 10 job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens on Thursday.”

The Original Factory Shop in Stonehaven will open on Saturday, September 9 and is located on 76 Allardice Street.

A store will also open in Peterhead

Residents in Peterhead can also expect to see the popular department store.

The Original Factory Shop previously announced that a store will open in Peterhead, also creating 10 new jobs within the community.

Although there is not an exact date or location for the store opening, officials say that locals can expect to see the shop open sometime in the near future.