Turnover increases at Peter Vardy ahead of Aberdeen expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Turnover increases at Peter Vardy ahead of Aberdeen expansion

The motor group operates a used car showroom and the MG franchise in Aberdeen.

By Kelly Wilson
Peter Vardy has taken over MG dealerships in Aberdeen and Peterhead. Image: Blueprint Media
Peter Vardy has taken over MG dealerships in Aberdeen and Peterhead. Image: Blueprint Media

Peter Vardy has seen its turnover rise to nearly £591 million during 2022 as it continues its expansion in Aberdeen.

The motor group has CARZ showroom in Aberdeen’s Lang Stracht and recently announced the takeover of the MG franchise.

Newly filed accounts for Peter Vardy Holdings show the group had sales of £590.5m in the year to December 31 2022, an increase from £560.7m in 2021.

Pre-tax profits decreased from £11m to £6.1m.

New car sales boost

It also counts Perth and Kirkcaldy sites among its six car supermarkets in Scotland.

And recently closed down its CARZ dealership in Dundee leading to the loss of dozens of jobs.

It also operates seven franchise dealerships for Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, BMW, Mini, Ora and MG.

Boosting the company performance was strong demand for new cars.

‘Outstanding financial successes’

Peter Vardy, group chief executive, said: “Profitability has been significantly impacted by a reduction in used car supply and the resultant margin erosion unfortunately impacting the majority of the group’s retail outlets.

“However, the group has seen outstanding financial successes in the year in the new car department.

CARZ showroom which closed in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

“The new car contribution to group profitability rose by £3.9m or 79.6% year on year.

“Whilst new car volume actually reduced by 28.1% due to an instability in supply, our average margin per vehicle increased by £3,188 per vehicle, as a result of selling more high end premium product in our Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW and MINI
franchises.”

Skilled workers shortage

In April 2022, the company made the decision to close the CARZ Dalgety Bay business to combine the market area opportunity for the Fife region into the Kirkcaldy dealership.

The average number of employees across the group increased from 998 in 2021 to 1,008 in 2022.

But a warning has been made about a shortage of skilled workers with attention perhaps turning to more apprenticeships.

It said: “The group has been significantly impacted in the year, and will be in the future by the unprecedented shortage in the labour market, particularly mechanical technicians.

“The result has seen a wage inflation of nearly 10% across all job roles. The board will take this into consideration in its growth plans in the future, including increasing its investment in apprenticeships across all job roles.”

More from Business

l-r Marc MacDonald, recruitment manager, Global Highland, Lyndsey Wilkinson, group business development director, recruitment, GEG Capital, Debbie White, recruitment project lead, GEG Capital, Kirsty Heughan, recruitment specialist, Global Highland, Rachel Roberts, senior business support administrator, Global Highland, Cerys Barron, business support administrator, Global Highland, Katie Burns, recruitment specialist, Global Highland and Grant Falconer, managing director, Global Highland.
Key changes to senior lineups at Inverness firm GEG Capital
Flying gull with with offshore wind turbines in the background.
AI to be used for new study into seabird behaviour around Aberdeen Offshore Wind…
Paula White, Dornoch Bid coordinator.
Business plan launch ahead of vote on Dornoch Bid move
The hot rolled mill at Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Wright/PA)
Concerns thousands of jobs at Britain’s biggest steelworks could be lost
A general view of a Sainsbury’s Nectar loyalty card (Rui Vieira/PA)
Supermarket loyalty card prices ‘not as good as they seem’ – Which?
Alasdair Ferguson, centre, recieving his outstanding business leader award from Tom Uppington, managing director, Alvance Aluminium (award sponsor), with event host Nicola McAlley.
Lochaber shinty man wins 'outstanding business leader' gong at prestigious Inverness awards ceremony
The Port Talbot plant in south Wales is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata (Toby Melville/PA)
Fears for thousands of jobs at Britain’s biggest steelworks
Arm Holdings chief executive Rene Haas, centre, rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite, during his company’s IPO, in New York’s Times Square (Richard Drew/AP)
Arm Holdings shares gain nearly 25% in biggest IPO since late 2021
London’s FTSE 100 surged to a six-week high on Thursday (PA)
Mining gains push FTSE 100 to six-week high
The new heat pump is around 1.1 metre tall (Octopus Energy/PA)
Octopus unveils product to ‘end the world of ugly heat pumps’