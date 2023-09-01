New operator acquires MG franchises in Aberdeen and Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New operator acquires MG franchises in Aberdeen and Peterhead

The sale, for an undisclosed sum, has been described as "exciting".

By Kelly Wilson
Peter Vardy has taken over MG dealerships in Aberdeen and Peterhead. Image: Blueprint Media
Peter Vardy Group has taken over the MG Aberdeen and Peterhead franchises from Gillanders.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will see MG vehicles sold from Peter Vardy Carz showroom in the Lang Stracht.

Gillanders today confirmed it intends to focus on its Kia business in Peterhead and Shirlaw Motorcycles at its Aberdeen Altens site.

‘Exciting times’ for Peter Vardy

The franchises are the latest addition to Peter Vardy portfolio which has recently launched two new MG dealerships in Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.

Chief executive Peter Vardy said: “We are delighted to add MG Aberdeen to our portfolio of MG locations, and we can’t wait to welcome both existing customers and those new to the MG brand to our Lang Stracht dealership.

“MG has a rich history and a strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality, innovative, and affordable vehicles and we are confident that this addition to our dealerships will resonate with our customers.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Gillanders team and our internal teams for making this acquisition possible. Exciting times lie ahead for our group.”

Gillanders to continue expanding

Gillanders group general manager Mark Stevenson confirmed the sale was concluded following an approach from Peter Vardy.

Plans are now underway to renovate the Kia showroom in Peterhead’s Blackhouse Industrial Estate.

Mr Stevenson said: “We are proud to have been part of the incredible growth of MG in the north-east and we wish the Peter Vardy team every success in the future.

“Gillanders will continue to expand our Kia business in Peterhead.

“We are due to renovate our showroom in line with Kia’s new corporate identity in 2024, and grow our used car business where our family owned company has offered honesty and integrity for almost 60 years.

“Our Aberdeen premises are already home to Shirlaws Motorcycles, we plan to expand our product offering and develop the Altens premises to be an industry leading home for all things two wheel.

“As Shirlaws approaches their centenary we look forward to preparing for the next 100 years.”

Peter Vardy history

The Vardy name has been synonymous with motor retail since the 1920s.

It first emerged with Reg Vardy in 1923 and was developed by his son Sir Peter Vardy.

He helped the company reach the top ranks of European motor retailers with over 6,000 employees in the UK and a turnover of £1.7billion.

The Reg Vardy business was sold to Pendragon for more than £500million in 2005.

Peter Vardy started the following year.

