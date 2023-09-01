New operator acquires MG franchises in Aberdeen and Peterhead

Peter Vardy Group has taken over the MG Aberdeen and Peterhead franchises from Gillanders.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will see MG vehicles sold from Peter Vardy Carz showroom in the Lang Stracht.

Gillanders today confirmed it intends to focus on its Kia business in Peterhead and Shirlaw Motorcycles at its Aberdeen Altens site.

‘Exciting times’ for Peter Vardy

The franchises are the latest addition to Peter Vardy portfolio which has recently launched two new MG dealerships in Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.

Chief executive Peter Vardy said: “We are delighted to add MG Aberdeen to our portfolio of MG locations, and we can’t wait to welcome both existing customers and those new to the MG brand to our Lang Stracht dealership.

“MG has a rich history and a strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality, innovative, and affordable vehicles and we are confident that this addition to our dealerships will resonate with our customers.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Gillanders team and our internal teams for making this acquisition possible. Exciting times lie ahead for our group.”

Gillanders to continue expanding

Gillanders group general manager Mark Stevenson confirmed the sale was concluded following an approach from Peter Vardy.

Plans are now underway to renovate the Kia showroom in Peterhead’s Blackhouse Industrial Estate.

Mr Stevenson said: “We are proud to have been part of the incredible growth of MG in the north-east and we wish the Peter Vardy team every success in the future.

“Gillanders will continue to expand our Kia business in Peterhead.

“We are due to renovate our showroom in line with Kia’s new corporate identity in 2024, and grow our used car business where our family owned company has offered honesty and integrity for almost 60 years.

“Our Aberdeen premises are already home to Shirlaws Motorcycles, we plan to expand our product offering and develop the Altens premises to be an industry leading home for all things two wheel.

“As Shirlaws approaches their centenary we look forward to preparing for the next 100 years.”

Peter Vardy history

The Vardy name has been synonymous with motor retail since the 1920s.

It first emerged with Reg Vardy in 1923 and was developed by his son Sir Peter Vardy.

He helped the company reach the top ranks of European motor retailers with over 6,000 employees in the UK and a turnover of £1.7billion.

The Reg Vardy business was sold to Pendragon for more than £500million in 2005.

Peter Vardy started the following year.