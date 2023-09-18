Your Money: Aberdeen expert says cash’s rein as king may be short-lived

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your Money: Aberdeen expert says cash’s rein as king may be short-lived

Investment markets remain a better long term bet.

By Keith Findlay
Liam Kerr, Carbon Financial Partners.
Liam Kerr, Carbon Financial Partners.

These are truly testing times for savers, with investment returns hard to come by and cash rates looking very attractive.

So what should you do?

Well, this depends on whether your money is already invested in the capital markets or sitting in cash.

If it’s sitting in cash, you are now more adequately rewarded for keeping it with your bank or building society.

But even the very best rates on offer are below the current rate of inflation, so currently promise a negative real rate of return.

What is important to you?

The first task is to ask yourself “what is the money for?”

If it’s to fund short-term consumption, it should be in cash, and not fixed for any longer than the time horizon of your expected liabilities.

Even instant access accounts are currently paying the highest rates we’ve seen in almost two decades. If you shop around, you can get around a 5% return on your instant access cash.

If, on the other hand, the money is for a much longer-term goal, such as to help fund further education for a young child, or to take that dream holiday to celebrate a milestone birthday in 10 years’ time, or simply to help build your retirement pot, cash is almost certainly not the answer.

Time and money, gold watch near midnight on a pile of coins.
Time and money are inextricably linked when it comes to working out the best returns. Image: Shutterstock

Any trawl through a “best buy” list of fixed rate bank accounts or mortgages will show interest rates peaking and then plateauing at around the two-year mark. This means financial institutions are pricing in a likely reduction in interest rates within the next two years.

This tallies with the Bank of England’s forecast, which shows inflation coming back down to more “normal” historic levels within that period. As inflation eases, the need for central banks to maintain high interest rates dissipates.

Three little piggy banks sit on the shelf of a store, looking worried
How long can cash retain its crown? Image: Shutterstock

So, cash probably looks good for the next couple of years.

But the reward on your savings is likely to gradually fall after that, to the extent that the current millennium’s relationship between cash and inflation is maintained. Cash continues to offer a negative real rate of return once inflation is factored in.

Investment markets, on the other hand, have had a tough time as multiple headwinds have followed in quick succession over the past few years.

Investing in shares long-term can help you beat inflation

It would be fair to say the “sales” are still on for many equity and bond markets around the world. Buying shares cheaply and holding them for the long-term is one of the most proven methods of beating inflation.

Add to that the opportunities that exist for potential additional returns by buying value shares. These have historically delivered a premium on growth shares over long-term investment time horizons.

British pound coins in three descending stacks.
Cash accounts may seem attractive now, but have you factored in the “opportunity cost”? Image: Shutterstock

The “opportunity cost” of tying money up in cash, rather than investing in markets, could be significant.

If you invest in a two-year fixed rate cash account now, you’ll get a healthy interest rate.

But, based on the market consensus about the likely direction of interest rates over that period, you are likely to be faced with much less attractive rates at maturity.

You will also miss out out on the current attractive entry price for investment markets.

Weigh up your options carefully

Long-term, an invested portfolio has a much greater chance of providing a positive real return than cash after inflation is factored in.

By all means take advantage of the attractive rates on offer for your short-term cash needs, but don’t be fooled into thinking this means cash will trump investments over the long term.

Liam Kerr is a chartered financial planner with Carbon Financial Partners in Aberdeen.

