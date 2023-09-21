Aberdeen bar’s busiest summer thanks to cruise ship tourists

The north-east hospitality sector has been hit with many blows over the past couple of years.

But hopes are high that things are looking up thanks to the long-awaited arrival of cruise ships in the Granite City.

More than 30,000 tourists, from countries including Germany and USA, have already sampled the delights of Aberdeen this year bringing a much needed boost to businesses.

St Machar bar owner Darren Murray has enjoyed his busiest summer ever for customers since taking over the business four years ago.

He struck a deal with one of the cruise companies to be involved in their walking tours round Old Aberdeen meaning he had up to 35 people visiting.

Hopes for more work with cruise companies

Darren said: “Originally it was going to be one tour every time the cruise ship visited for 20 to 35 people and it ended up being three tours a day with 40 people each tour.

“Even outside of that there has been a noticeable difference in tourism. It’s been one of the busiest summers we’ve ever had. Even excluding the massive increase from the ship company there’s definitely still been more people.

“It’s been great for us and fantastic to see people coming and seeing our little traditional Scottish whisky bar.

“People are really enjoying coming down and seeing some Scottish culture.”

Looking towards next years cruise ship season Darren is keen to see if he can work with other companies to gain even more business.

‘Huge potential’ for the city

With cruise booking already being taken into 2026 the numbers of tourists are expected to keep rising.

Aberdeen Whisky Shop owner Nick Sullivan has also seen an uptake in footfall since the arrival of cruise ships to Aberdeen.

He recently moved to larger premises which saw his shop increase by nearly three times and allowed for the creation of a whisky tasting area, with a bar for up to 30 people.

One of his hopes for the expansion, which cost a five-figure sum, was to encourage visitors from cruises to book taster sessions.

Tourist information sampling

As part of this Nick and his team have spent time at the tourist information centre in Union Street doing in-store sampling.

He said: “We’ve been going to the tourist information centre when the larger cruise ships come in.

“From 10am to 12pm we do in-store sampling so for us it’s really nice to engage when the tourists are coming off the boat and everyone has a smile on their face.

“It’s really nice to see positive energy coming in and people finding out what they can do in Aberdeen.

“We give out the samples and then can redirect them to the shop. It’s our way to share our love of Aberdeen.

“We are seeing an uptake in the footfall which is good with more to come.

“It’s been a great addition to the city.”

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti has described the cruise ship market as having “huge potential” for the city both now and in coming years.

More than £400 million was spent on expanding the city’s historic harbour to accommodate larger vessels.

It has almost doubled the length of vessels the port can welcome – increasing to 300m from previous limit of 165m.

In 2022 there were 21 cruise calls and this year the harbour welcomed 43 vessels.

Mr Sanguinetti believes the expansion has opened up “a whole new level” of cruise market activity.

He said: “We’re opening Aberdeen and the north east up to a whole new level of cruise market with this expanded capacity and capability, and we’re already seeing the positive impact.

“We’ve gone from welcoming around 3,000 cruise ship passengers a year pre-Covid, to more than 30,000 in 2023.

“There is huge potential to grow this market even further, and with bookings already in the diary as far out as 2026, we’re very excited for the future.”