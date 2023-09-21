Aberdeen bar’s busiest summer thanks to cruise ship tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bar’s busiest summer thanks to cruise ship tourists

"It's been great for us and fantastic to see people coming and seeing our little traditional Scottish whisky bar".

By Kelly Wilson
St Machar Bar owner Darren Murray enjoying an uptake in business thanks to cruise ship passengers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The north-east hospitality sector has been hit with many blows over the past couple of years.

But hopes are high that things are looking up thanks to the long-awaited arrival of cruise ships in the Granite City.

More than 30,000 tourists, from countries including Germany and USA, have already sampled the delights of Aberdeen this year bringing a much needed boost to businesses.

St Machar bar owner Darren Murray has enjoyed his busiest summer ever for customers since taking over the business four years ago.

He struck a deal with one of the cruise companies to be involved in their walking tours round Old Aberdeen meaning he had up to 35 people visiting.

Hopes for more work with cruise companies

Darren said: “Originally it was going to be one tour every time the cruise ship visited for 20 to 35 people and it ended up being three tours a day with 40 people each tour.

Tourists have enjoyed their excursion to the St Machar Bar in Old Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Even outside of that there has been a noticeable difference in tourism. It’s been one of the busiest summers we’ve ever had. Even excluding the massive increase from the ship company there’s definitely still been more people.

“It’s been great for us and fantastic to see people coming and seeing our little traditional Scottish whisky bar.

“People are really enjoying coming down and seeing some Scottish culture.”

Looking towards next years cruise ship season Darren is keen to see if he can work with other companies to gain even more business.

‘Huge potential’ for the city

With cruise booking already being taken into 2026 the numbers of tourists are expected to keep rising.

Aberdeen Whisky Shop owner Nick Sullivan has also seen an uptake in footfall since the arrival of cruise ships to Aberdeen.

He recently moved to larger premises which saw his shop increase by nearly three times and allowed for the creation of a whisky tasting area, with a bar for up to 30 people.

Aberdeen Whisky Shop owner Nick Sullivan has seen a rise in business due to cruise ship passengers visiting. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

One of his hopes for the expansion, which cost a five-figure sum, was to encourage visitors from cruises to book taster sessions.

Tourist information sampling

As part of this Nick and his team have spent time at the tourist information centre in Union Street doing in-store sampling.

He said: “We’ve been going to the tourist information centre when the larger cruise ships come in.

“From 10am to 12pm we do in-store sampling so for us it’s really nice to engage when the tourists are coming off the boat and everyone has a smile on their face.

“It’s really nice to see positive energy coming in and people finding out what they can do in Aberdeen.

“We give out the samples and then can redirect them to the shop. It’s our way to share our love of Aberdeen.

“We are seeing an uptake in the footfall which is good with more to come.

“It’s been a great addition to the city.”

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti has described the cruise ship market as having “huge potential” for the city both now and in coming years.

More than £400 million was spent on expanding the city’s historic harbour to accommodate larger vessels.

It has almost doubled the length of vessels the port can welcome – increasing to 300m from previous limit of 165m.

In 2022 there were 21 cruise calls and this year the harbour welcomed 43 vessels.

Mr Sanguinetti believes the expansion has opened up “a whole new level” of cruise market activity.

Bob Sanguinetti sees huge potential in Aberdeen cruise market. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He said: “We’re opening Aberdeen and the north east up to a whole new level of cruise market with this expanded capacity and capability, and we’re already seeing the positive impact.

“We’ve gone from welcoming around 3,000 cruise ship passengers a year pre-Covid, to more than 30,000 in 2023.

“There is huge potential to grow this market even further, and with bookings already in the diary as far out as 2026, we’re very excited for the future.”