Home Business

First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop

The new building has seen the Union Street shop increase by nearly three times.

By Kelly Wilson
The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Whisky Shop, on Union Street, is just days away from opening its new premises and we’ve a sneak preview.

Owner Nick Sullivan has spent a “mid five figure sum” on the expansion, which has seen him move next door into the former Shelter shop.

The new building has seen the shop increase by nearly three times and allow for the creation of a whisky tasting area, with a bar for up to 30 people.

The bar area, made out of reconditioned oak barrels, has been designed by French artist Pierre Vennen from Austrian based company Faitmaiz.

Look around Aberdeen Whisky Shop

Reconditioned oak barrels have been used to build the bar area. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Oak barrels feature heavily throughout the new tasting area. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson<span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>
Customers will now see new signage above the door of  Aberdeen Whisky Shop on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The new shop, which is directly next door to old one, is double the size and features a whisky tasting area and bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Customers now have plenty room to browse the range of whiskies on offer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A selection of whiskies available at the new Tasting Bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The grand unveiling will take place on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Owner Nick Sullivan with staff and design team members. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Owner Nick Sullivan and Kasia Miodek sampling some of the good. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bookings are already on the up for the new tasting bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Increased selection of whiskies

Mr Sullivan, who first opened the shop 13 years ago, has increased his range of products thanks to the larger floorspace.

He said: “We’ve got a nicer floorspace to be able to showcase the whiskies and bottles from local producers.

“Everything is looking great and by the end of July the bar will be available for private bookings.

“We’ve got a really nice itinerary in place until the end of the year from multiple distilleries so at least once a week we’ll have a supplier coming down to do a tasting with us.

“There’s lots of companies on board to support us and it’s only been possible because of the expansion.

“We’ve outsourced venues for tastings so to have it on site makes a huge difference.

“Our customers are really excited and I’m very proud. It’s been a massive team effort.”

To celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, Mr Sullivan is selling a “very special” single cask from Ardnamurchan Distillery with 235 numbered bottles available priced at £85 each.

