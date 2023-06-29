First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop

Aberdeen Whisky Shop, on Union Street, is just days away from opening its new premises and we’ve a sneak preview.

Owner Nick Sullivan has spent a “mid five figure sum” on the expansion, which has seen him move next door into the former Shelter shop.

The new building has seen the shop increase by nearly three times and allow for the creation of a whisky tasting area, with a bar for up to 30 people.

The bar area, made out of reconditioned oak barrels, has been designed by French artist Pierre Vennen from Austrian based company Faitmaiz.

Increased selection of whiskies

Mr Sullivan, who first opened the shop 13 years ago, has increased his range of products thanks to the larger floorspace.

He said: “We’ve got a nicer floorspace to be able to showcase the whiskies and bottles from local producers.

“Everything is looking great and by the end of July the bar will be available for private bookings.

“We’ve got a really nice itinerary in place until the end of the year from multiple distilleries so at least once a week we’ll have a supplier coming down to do a tasting with us.

“There’s lots of companies on board to support us and it’s only been possible because of the expansion.

“We’ve outsourced venues for tastings so to have it on site makes a huge difference.

“Our customers are really excited and I’m very proud. It’s been a massive team effort.”

To celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, Mr Sullivan is selling a “very special” single cask from Ardnamurchan Distillery with 235 numbered bottles available priced at £85 each.