Michael Taylor seeks first Keith goal in Scottish Cup clash after summer switch from Junior ranks

Michael Taylor would love to net his first goal for Keith in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

The Maroons welcome Luncarty – who are bottom of the East of Scotland League Premier Division – to Kynoch Park on Saturday.

Striker Taylor joined Keith this summer from Junior outfit Sunnybank.

Although the 32-year-old has been satisfied with his performances, he has yet to score – and hopes to change that in the cup.

Taylor said: “As a striker I’d obviously like to get that first goal for Keith, but scoring goals isn’t my only thought.

“The main thing is performing well and my first thought is always ‘work hard and then the goals will come.’

“If the team is doing well, it doesn’t matter if I’m not scoring.

“When I was younger, if I went a few games without scoring it impacted me mentally.

“But when you gain experience, you learn to deal with it and I’m calm about it.

“If I keep working hard for the teams, I’ll get chances and the goals will come.

“But it would be great to get off the mark and hopefully I can do it on Saturday.”

Injuries couldn’t stop Taylor

Early in his career Taylor experienced the Breedon Highland League with Cove Rangers and also had a loan spell at Turriff United.

But prior to signing for Keith, he spent the last 11 years in the Juniors with Culter, Banks o’ Dee, Dyce and Sunnybank.

During that period, he has twice recovered from injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, but refused to let that hamper his career.

He added: “I always wanted to come back and play. I was 26 and 29 when I did my knee, so I still felt I was young enough to come back.

“I don’t feel it at all now and I make sure I prepare properly in terms of exercises and movements when I’m warming up and I do legwork in the gym.”