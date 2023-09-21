Michael Taylor seeks first Keith goal in Scottish Cup clash after summer switch from Junior ranks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Taylor seeks first Keith goal in Scottish Cup clash after summer switch from Junior ranks

The Maroons tackle Luncarty in the first round of the national competition.

By Callum Law
Keith's Michael Taylor and Buckie's Ryan Fyffe facing off
Michael Taylor, left, joined Keith in the summer

Michael Taylor would love to net his first goal for Keith in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

The Maroons welcome Luncarty – who are bottom of the East of Scotland League Premier Division – to Kynoch Park on Saturday.

Striker Taylor joined Keith this summer from Junior outfit Sunnybank.

Although the 32-year-old has been satisfied with his performances, he has yet to score – and hopes to change that in the cup.

Taylor said: “As a striker I’d obviously like to get that first goal for Keith, but scoring goals isn’t my only thought.

“The main thing is performing well and my first thought is always ‘work hard and then the goals will come.’

Keith's Michael Taylor in action
Michael Taylor, left, in action for Keith.

“If the team is doing well, it doesn’t matter if I’m not scoring.

“When I was younger, if I went a few games without scoring it impacted me mentally.

“But when you gain experience, you learn to deal with it and I’m calm about it.

“If I keep working hard for the teams, I’ll get chances and the goals will come.

“But it would be great to get off the mark and hopefully I can do it on Saturday.”

Injuries couldn’t stop Taylor

Early in his career Taylor experienced the Breedon Highland League with Cove Rangers and also had a loan spell at Turriff United.

But prior to signing for Keith, he spent the last 11 years in the Juniors with Culter, Banks o’ Dee, Dyce and Sunnybank.

During that period, he has twice recovered from injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, but refused to let that hamper his career.

He added: “I always wanted to come back and play. I was 26 and 29 when I did my knee, so I still felt I was young enough to come back.

“I don’t feel it at all now and I make sure I prepare properly in terms of exercises and movements when I’m warming up and I do legwork in the gym.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Rothes v Lossiemouth; Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle highlights

