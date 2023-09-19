Appeal made for 75-year-old woman last seen in Elgin last night

An appeal has been made to help trace a missing woman from Elgin, who was last seen in the Moray town late last night.

Catherine Stewart, 75, was last seen in the Bishopmill area at about 11pm on Monday September 18.

She is described as being around 5ft 1in in height with brown hair and when last seen was wearing a thin khaki jacket and grey cotton trousers.

Sergeant David Leil said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen Catherine or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 1134 of September 19.