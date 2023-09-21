Shetland fishers aim to debunk ‘myths and misleading claims’ about the industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland fishers aim to debunk ‘myths and misleading claims’ about the industry

Their latest Fishy Falsehoods report highlights a few home truths for those who constantly attack the sector.

By Keith Findlay
Fishing boats tied up in Lerwick harbour.
Fishing boats tied up in Lerwick harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Fishers in Shetland have produced new figures they say will “help debunk myths and misleading claims” about the industry.

The catch sector has for years been cast in a villain’s role by influential environmental pressure groups around the world. Well-funded campaigns have sought to persuade consumers to steer clear of some of Scotland’s most commercially valuable species of fish and other seafood.

But now the industry is fighting back and Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) has published a paper challenging claims there is a “biodiversity” crisis in Scottish waters.

‘Significant increases in fish’

In the latest of its Fishy Falsehoods series, SFA says there is “clear evidence” marine species are continuing to thrive in the seas around Scotland.

The study acknowledges there has been a decline in the abundance of seabirds.

But it also points out that much less attention has been paid to “significant increases in fish” and invertebrate populations – as highlighted by NatureScot, the Scottish Government’s nature agency.

Biodiversity loss is a serious global problem but there is no evidence of it having actually taken place in Scotland’s seas.”

SFA executive officer Daniel Lawson said: “The Scottish public are being led by environmental lobbyists into assuming there is a marine biodiversity crisis – without actually being shown any evidence.

“Biodiversity loss is a serious global problem but there is no evidence of it having actually taken place in Scotland’s seas. In fact, there is some good evidence to the contrary – with huge increases in many marine species, according to published Scottish Government data.”

Shetland Fishermen's Association executive officer Daniel Lawson.
Shetland Fishermen’s Association executive officer Daniel Lawson. Image: Paul Riddell

Mr Lawson added: “This assumed crisis in Scottish waters is increasingly used to justify fishing policies. However, policy should be based on evidence and not assumptions.

“Fishermen in Shetland encourage our policymakers to read our Fishy Falsehood papers, analyse the Scottish Government’s own statistics on marine species populations, and take into account the continuing growth in fish stocks as revealed by recent scientific advice.”

According to the SFA, the available evidence shows suggests biodiversity loss is mostly occurring “in the tropics and outside Europe”.

Fish in the market.
Catch of the day. Image: Platform Shetland

Findings in the association’s new report include:

  • Over the past 20 years the average abundance in Scottish waters of 147 species of bony fish  – common fish including haddock, cod and similar species – has increased by 94%
  • Six species of crabs, lobster and scallops have increased in number by 99%, meaning a near-doubling of stocks
  • The average abundance of 37 species of sharks, skates and rays has increased by 301%, compared with global decline of 71%
  • The average abundance of 11 species of cephalophods – squid and octopuses – has increased by 398%
  • Similarly, the spawning stock biomass (SSB) of six commercial fish stocks more than tripled between 1999 and 2022. SSB is the total weight of fish that are old enough to spawn
  • Meanwhile, the  average fishing mortality rate – a measure of fishing pressure on stocks – decreased dramatically, to less than a quarter of what it was in the late 1980s

Overfished or not?

Statistics on the state of Scotland’s commercial fish stocks can be found at shetland.uhi.ac.uk

According to pressure group Oceana, half of the UK’s key fish populations are “overfished or in a critical state”.

Many cod populations are in crisis, pushing this “iconic British fish” towards collapse, it claims.

TV cook Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.
TV cook Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is among those who believe there is a biodeversity crisis unfolding in our seas. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

In his forward to Oceana’s new Taking Stock report, chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, who previously led a high-profile campaign to stop fish discards at sea, says: “Overfished stocks have one thing in common: they are on course for collapse.

“If that is allowed to happen, the human livelihoods will go with them just as fast as the marine ecosystems they support. Our government needs to step up today to prevent the UK from losing its fish and starving its seas.”

