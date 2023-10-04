Big marketing push for north and north-east tourism delights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big marketing push for north and north-east tourism delights

Tourism bodies want people to explore Aberdeen and slow down in the Highlands and Islands.

By Keith Findlay
Our Lady of the Sea statue, overlooking Castlebay on Barra.
The north and north-east are blessed with many magnificent tourism assets. Pictured here is the Our Lady of the Sea statue, overlooking Castlebay on Barra. Image: VisitScotland

Tourism bodies VisitAberdeenshire and VisitScotland have unveiled campaigns aimed at enticing more people to enjoy the many sights to see across the north and the north-east.

VisitAberdeenshire is urging people who already live in the north-east to Make a Day of It.

Its campaign is aimed at encouraging locals to explore Aberdeen “deeper”,  extending their visits beyond a lunch stop or shopping trip to include a whole day of activities.

l-r VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy, Councillor Martin Greig, Councillor Miranda Radley and Andy Kite. interim head of marketing, Aberdeen Performing Arts.
l-r VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy, Councillor Martin Greig, Councillor Miranda Radley and Andy Kite. interim head of marketing, Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: VisitAberdeenshire

The promotion is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, administered locally by Aberdeen City Council. and delivered in partnership with media company DC Thomson.

It features radio adverts on Original 106, a pull-out supplement in The Press and Journal (P&J), online articles on the P&J’s website, as well as “inspirational content” across print supplements including Your Life.

This autumn’s Make a Day of It initiative is the first of four waves of promotions for Aberdeen, with further campaigns planned in 2024 and early 2025.

The campaign celebrates what makes a day in Aberdeen a truly unique experience.”

Chris Foy, chief executive, VisitAberdeenshire

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “We are inviting our fellow north-easterners to discover something new or rediscover a long-forgotten gem this autumn.

“The campaign celebrates what makes a day in Aberdeen a truly unique experience – from the city’s award-winning cultural attractions and excellent food and drink options to the wide-open spaces of our parks and beach.”

Slow down and capture the Spirit of the Highlands and Islands

Meanwhile, VisitScotland recently launched a seasonal marketing drive highlighting the natural and cultural heritage of the Highlands and Islands.

The £130,000 autumn campaign is part of a wider £1.6 million Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project.

Budding visitors have been encouraged to slow down and immerse themselves in the region’s distinct culture and heritage. The promotion also recommends visiting outside the traditional tourism season and venturing off the beaten track to explore further.

Dalwhinnie Distillery.
Dalwhinnie Distillery. Image: VisitScotland

Spirit of the Highlands and Islands is a partnership between Highland Council and High Life Highland, in collaboration with VisitScotland.  It is the first time the tourism body and its regional partners have delivered a co-ordinated effort across the Highlands and Islands.

Chris Taylor, Inverness’based destination development director, VisitScotland, said: “The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project is the single biggest campaign we have ever undertaken around responsible tourism in these regions.

‘Pioneering’ way to help grow tourism

“It has been created with the help of the many communities across the Highlands and Islands who have fed in their stories and content ideas to bring it to life. The autumn campaign is a pioneering and innovative way to help grow tourism responsibly in the Highlands and Islands, whilst connecting visitors with our unique nature and culture.

“There are a whole range of experiences, tours and trips, festivals and events to enjoy, as well as visitor attractions and a wealth of amazing places to stay.”

Conversation