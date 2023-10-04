Big marketing push for north and north-east tourism delights

Tourism bodies VisitAberdeenshire and VisitScotland have unveiled campaigns aimed at enticing more people to enjoy the many sights to see across the north and the north-east.

VisitAberdeenshire is urging people who already live in the north-east to Make a Day of It.

Its campaign is aimed at encouraging locals to explore Aberdeen “deeper”, extending their visits beyond a lunch stop or shopping trip to include a whole day of activities.

The promotion is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, administered locally by Aberdeen City Council. and delivered in partnership with media company DC Thomson.

It features radio adverts on Original 106, a pull-out supplement in The Press and Journal (P&J), online articles on the P&J’s website, as well as “inspirational content” across print supplements including Your Life.

This autumn’s Make a Day of It initiative is the first of four waves of promotions for Aberdeen, with further campaigns planned in 2024 and early 2025.

The campaign celebrates what makes a day in Aberdeen a truly unique experience.” Chris Foy, chief executive, VisitAberdeenshire

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “We are inviting our fellow north-easterners to discover something new or rediscover a long-forgotten gem this autumn.

“The campaign celebrates what makes a day in Aberdeen a truly unique experience – from the city’s award-winning cultural attractions and excellent food and drink options to the wide-open spaces of our parks and beach.”

Slow down and capture the Spirit of the Highlands and Islands

Meanwhile, VisitScotland recently launched a seasonal marketing drive highlighting the natural and cultural heritage of the Highlands and Islands.

The £130,000 autumn campaign is part of a wider £1.6 million Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project.

Budding visitors have been encouraged to slow down and immerse themselves in the region’s distinct culture and heritage. The promotion also recommends visiting outside the traditional tourism season and venturing off the beaten track to explore further.

Spirit of the Highlands and Islands is a partnership between Highland Council and High Life Highland, in collaboration with VisitScotland. It is the first time the tourism body and its regional partners have delivered a co-ordinated effort across the Highlands and Islands.

Chris Taylor, Inverness’based destination development director, VisitScotland, said: “The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project is the single biggest campaign we have ever undertaken around responsible tourism in these regions.

‘Pioneering’ way to help grow tourism

“It has been created with the help of the many communities across the Highlands and Islands who have fed in their stories and content ideas to bring it to life. The autumn campaign is a pioneering and innovative way to help grow tourism responsibly in the Highlands and Islands, whilst connecting visitors with our unique nature and culture.

“There are a whole range of experiences, tours and trips, festivals and events to enjoy, as well as visitor attractions and a wealth of amazing places to stay.”