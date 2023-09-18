42 things to do in Aberdeen this autumn: download your FREE guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment What's On

42 things to do in Aberdeen this autumn: download your FREE guide

Make the most of this enchanting season in the Granite City.

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
a couple walks through the streets to see the autumn foliage, one of the fun things to do in Aberdeen
Autumn is the perfect backdrop to explore.

Looking for fun things to do in Aberdeen this autumn? Pick up a copy of VisitAberdeenshire’s supplement so you can make a day of it in the Granite City!

As autumn begins, it’s that time of the year when we wake up to breathe in the crisp morning air. It’s when temperatures stay so chilly that you’ll need to pull out your snuggly knitwear when you go out for a stroll to see the leaves turn into warm oranges and reds.

There’s no place like the city of Aberdeen to enjoy this magical season. The Granite City has so much to offer – from exciting festivals for foodies, to inspiring art exhibits and performances, and action-packed activities for all ages.

Get all the details on fun things to in Aberdeen this autumn with VisitAberdeenshire’s free Make a day of it guide.

cover of VisitAberdeenshire's Make a Day of It supplement for the Press and JournalDownload the guide and keep it handy on your smartphone as you explore the delights of the city.

Get your digital copy of VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it supplement.

Share your autumn adventures in Aberdeen!

Don’t forget to take snaps and share them on social media. Use the hashtag #makeadayofit and inspire others to explore the city they know and love.

About Make a day of it

As the lead tourism agency for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, VisitAberdeenshire knows how to plan the dream day out in the city. From culture and heritage to delicious food and drink, you’ll make memories to last a lifetime.

Whether exploring with loved ones or flying solo, the rich experiences of the city has something for everyone to create the perfect day out.

To find out more about Make a day of it, check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

