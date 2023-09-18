42 things to do in Aberdeen this autumn: download your FREE guide

Looking for fun things to do in Aberdeen this autumn? Pick up a copy of VisitAberdeenshire’s supplement so you can make a day of it in the Granite City!

As autumn begins, it’s that time of the year when we wake up to breathe in the crisp morning air. It’s when temperatures stay so chilly that you’ll need to pull out your snuggly knitwear when you go out for a stroll to see the leaves turn into warm oranges and reds.

There’s no place like the city of Aberdeen to enjoy this magical season. The Granite City has so much to offer – from exciting festivals for foodies, to inspiring art exhibits and performances, and action-packed activities for all ages.

Get all the details on fun things to in Aberdeen this autumn with VisitAberdeenshire’s free Make a day of it guide.

Download the guide and keep it handy on your smartphone as you explore the delights of the city.

About Make a day of it

As the lead tourism agency for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, VisitAberdeenshire knows how to plan the dream day out in the city. From culture and heritage to delicious food and drink, you’ll make memories to last a lifetime.

Whether exploring with loved ones or flying solo, the rich experiences of the city has something for everyone to create the perfect day out.

To find out more about Make a day of it, check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.