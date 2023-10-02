Aberdeenshire food firm scoops up ‘pioneering’ ice-cream expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire food firm scoops up ‘pioneering’ ice-cream expert

Susie Turan was the mastermind behind Magnum Double, Solero Berry and Vegan Carte D’Or.

By Kelly Wilson
Susie Turan has been appointed head of product and innovations at Macphie. Image: Holyrood PR
Aberdeenshire food ingredient firm Macphie has appointed a “pioneer in the food industry” to help its next phase of growth.

Susie Turan known for creating ice-cream favourites like Magnum Double, Solero Berry and Vegan Carte D’Or, has joined as head of product and innovation.

With more than 30 years experience in the food sector the mum-of-two has previously held senior roles at Unilever, Genius Foods and Finsbury Foods.

Family-owned Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

Macphie a ‘fitting match’

Ms Turan said: “I’ve had a really varied career path and the original plan wasn’t to be in the food industry.

“After gaining a PhD in chemistry, I joined Unilever’s laundry department developing sensors that made washing machines more eco friendly.

“From there, I moved across to its food division and I’ve not looked back since.

“Since then, I’ve worked to improve and create recipes and processes across the board – from ice creams and sauces to kids and vegan ranges, as well as baked goods, frostings and icings – making Macphie’s product portfolio a really fitting match.”

Ms Turan holds 10 patent fillings for food industry creations across a range of food types.

Having worked across the US and Europe, she is well placed to support Macphie’s push for global expansion.

‘Wealth of experience and passion’

Andy Stapley, Macphie chief executive, said: “Susie arrives with a wealth of experience, genuine passion, and exceptional leadership qualities.

“From the get-go, we’ve already seen Susie bring an abundance of value and fresh thinking to the firm.

Andy Stapley Chief executive at Macphie Limited.
“Her invaluable expertise promises to significantly enhance the team and we’re really looking forward to implementing her ideas and making the most of her impressive experience.”

Macphie, based in Glenbervie, was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, the current chairman’s great-uncle, in the 1920s. It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s.

Its headquarters were relocated to Glenbervie, where the Macphie family had been farming for more than 700 years, in 1973.

