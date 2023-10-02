Aberdeenshire food firm scoops up ‘pioneering’ ice-cream expert

Aberdeenshire food ingredient firm Macphie has appointed a “pioneer in the food industry” to help its next phase of growth.

Susie Turan known for creating ice-cream favourites like Magnum Double, Solero Berry and Vegan Carte D’Or, has joined as head of product and innovation.

With more than 30 years experience in the food sector the mum-of-two has previously held senior roles at Unilever, Genius Foods and Finsbury Foods.

Family-owned Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

Macphie a ‘fitting match’

Ms Turan said: “I’ve had a really varied career path and the original plan wasn’t to be in the food industry.

“After gaining a PhD in chemistry, I joined Unilever’s laundry department developing sensors that made washing machines more eco friendly.

“From there, I moved across to its food division and I’ve not looked back since.

“Since then, I’ve worked to improve and create recipes and processes across the board – from ice creams and sauces to kids and vegan ranges, as well as baked goods, frostings and icings – making Macphie’s product portfolio a really fitting match.”

Ms Turan holds 10 patent fillings for food industry creations across a range of food types.

Having worked across the US and Europe, she is well placed to support Macphie’s push for global expansion.

‘Wealth of experience and passion’

Andy Stapley, Macphie chief executive, said: “Susie arrives with a wealth of experience, genuine passion, and exceptional leadership qualities.

“From the get-go, we’ve already seen Susie bring an abundance of value and fresh thinking to the firm.

“Her invaluable expertise promises to significantly enhance the team and we’re really looking forward to implementing her ideas and making the most of her impressive experience.”

Macphie, based in Glenbervie, was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, the current chairman’s great-uncle, in the 1920s. It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s.

Its headquarters were relocated to Glenbervie, where the Macphie family had been farming for more than 700 years, in 1973.