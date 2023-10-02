Forres’ The Moray Honey Company owner on fulfilling late father’s legacy — and what it’s like keeping millions of bees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres’ The Moray Honey Company owner on fulfilling late father’s legacy — and what it’s like keeping millions of bees

The Moray Honey Company has three honeys available as well as a chilli jam, dressing and tablet.

Tim and Yogi Tuckwell-Williamson with daughter Thalia. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Yogi Tuckwell-Williamson launched Forres’ The Moray Honey Company in mid-July 2020.

The idea to start up a honey business didn’t come from thin air.

It came from her late father, who went by Tuckers.

Soft set honey by The Moray Honey Company. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Yogi, 48, was his apprentice beekeeper for a number of years, which ignited a passion that has grown year-on-year.

“We took over my dad’s three hives in 2018 and moved them from Stratford upon Avon to our house in Rafford, Forres,” says the director.

Yogi with a range of her products. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Then, we started to grow the number of hives to the point we had a lot of honey and started selling some.”

The Moray Honey Company: ‘A fulfilling business my father and I could work on in his retirement’

The business was a way for Tuckers and Yogi, from Forres, to work together in his retirement.

But sadly, Tuckers died of Covid at the beginning of 2021 — just before joining Yogi on running The Moray Honey Company.

Yogi Tuckwell-Williamson and her late father, Tuckers. Image: Supplied by Yogi Tuckwell-Williamson

Despite the difficult period, she has continued to expand the company.

“From there [the launch] we have grown the number of hives and the business into a premium honey producer — along with our chilli jam and condiments that we produce in our Forres factory,” adds Yogi.

Honeycomb. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

More on the award-winning product range that has honey fans bee-sotted

The Moray Honey Company has three honeys it sells.

They include soft set, raw and heather, which gained a one-star rating in this year’s Great Taste Awards.

It also produces an award-winning chilli jam, a dressing — made using a third-generation secret family recipe — and two flavours of tablet, along with cosmetic products.

Scottish tablet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The business’ heather honey has won a Great Taste Award. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In terms of the most popular products, Yogi says “the heather honey is amazing”.

“People really do love its flavour and texture,” she added.

“But I think the heather honey tablet that we launched in August is fast-becoming a best-seller in shops and at markets. It is selling out as quick as we can make it.

Tim, Thalia and Yogi. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The chilli jam is my favourite. It is perfect with a cheeseboard and a glass of red wine.

“It is also a sentimental product as this was my dad’s own recipe.

“We started to produce this as a legacy to my dad after we sadly lost him to Covid-19 in February 2021.”

Yogi talks honey-making process — plus where you can find the range

Yogi went on to say: “[We have] millions of bees. There are too many to count as they won’t stand still…

“Roughly, there are about 60,000 bees in each hive.

“It takes roughly 40 to 60 days for bees to make honey to harvest.”

You’ll find the range in 68 shops across the UK. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Moray Honey Company owner isn’t in it alone. In total, there are four people overseeing the process from start-to-finish.

She shared what this process involves.

“The bee collects pollen. Then when they’re back at the hive, the pollen is broken down into simple sugars and stored inside the honeycomb.

Raw honey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Afterwards, the bees fan the liquid causing evaporation and this makes sweet honey.

“Our honey is as nature intended — hive to jar and not pasteurised at all.”

You’ll find the range in 68 shops across the UK.

They include Forres’ The Pantry, Marshall’s Farm Shop in Kintore, and Inverness Airport’s The Whisky Cellar.

All of the products in The Moray Honey Company portfolio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Yogi adds: “We also have stalls at farmers’ markets around the north and north-east, and our website’s online shop.

“The Moray Honey Company has many plans in the pipeline. We are constantly researching and developing new recipes for new products.

“This year so far, we have successfully launched three new products and we’ll be launching more in the next six months.”

Conversation