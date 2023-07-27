Aberdeenshire food firm Macphie marks four decades of employee trust

Food ingredient firm Macphie is celebrating 40 years of its innovative employee trust scheme.

The trust supports current and retired employees in a variety of ways, from funeral costs to funding a scholarship programme for bright students at Abertay University.

An employee trust fund is a form of long-term savings plan established as a job benefit.

Macphie, based in Glenbervie, near Stonehaven, launched its scheme in 1983.

Trustees use the fund to better the lives of employees past and present as part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility goals.

Macphie’s employee trust owns 12% of the business

There is also a business ownership aspect, with the trust owning 12% of the Queen’s Award-winning company.

Anna Massie, Macphie’s head of marketing and communications, is a trust member.

Ms Massie said: “The dedication and commitment of our staff across the company is reflected in their work and this deserves more than just praise. We try to support current and retired employees in any way we can, from payments to our retired employees, which we put in place over winter when fuel costs tend to be high, to making contributions to funeral costs.

Students and budding industry professionals ‘another top priority’

“Our trustees stay connected with our retired employees by visiting them annually or making calls to those further afield. We keep everyone up-to-date with a quarterly newsletter, which contains business updates and news from our Macphie family.”

She added: “Our commitment to creating and filling industry jobs is one of our missions, so students and budding industry professionals are another top priority.

“We currently fund a student bursary for children or grandchildren of our employees.

“Students with links to Macphie who are struggling to cope with university costs can apply for support.”

The trust funds a scholarship programme at Dundee’s Abertay University.

One of the funded students, Jamie McDonald, is now a product designer with the firm.

Macphie recently hosted seven pupils in their final year at Mearns Academy, Mackie Academy and Portlethen Academy for seven weeks as part of a foundation apprenticeship supported by the trust.

They were given a rare opportunity to concoct new dessert sauces and simulate their commercial development.

A variety of events throughout the year are also supported by the trust.

Ms Massie said: “We know how important it is for staff to have a good work-life balance.

“Contributing to staff events such as summer BBQs and kids’ Christmas parties helps bring that balance into our offices and factories.

“The trust also funds our leisure subsidy scheme, which allows employees to claim money back on activities they enjoy in their spare time. Allowances can go towards everything from gym or club memberships to fishing equipment, cooking classes or theatre tickets.

“Over £60,000 has been paid out through this scheme since it was launched in 2018.”

Scottish B Corp pioneer

Meanwhile, Macphie is also proud of its “extensive” charitable work.

It recently pledged to donate £50,000 to charities and community groups across Scotland.

In 2015 the firm became one of the first in Scotland to achieve B Corp status, reflecting its long-term commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance.

Business background

Family-owned Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

It was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, the current chairman’s great-uncle, in the 1920s. It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s. Its headquarters were relocated to Glenbervie, where the Macphie family had been farming for more than 700 years, in 1973.