BP names offshore wind project Flora in honour of Scottish suffragette

BP has named its first floating offshore wind demonstration project in the North Sea after Scottish medical pioneer and suffragette Dr Flora Murray.

The energy firm made the announcement at the Floating Offshore Wind 2023 conference at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Its offshore wind demonstator is being developed after a successful application to Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing round earlier this year.

BP submitted a bid for a 50-megawatt project off the Aberdeenshire coast.

Hyrdrogen ‘hub’ potential

Flora could be integrated with the company’s planned green hydrogen “hub”, a joint project with Aberdeen City Council.

BP project director Adele Brownlie took to social media to share her excitement to be able to pay tribute to Dr Murray.

“This is a very exciting first step as BP looks to build our offshore wind footprint around the world, which we expect to include more floating options,” Ms Brownlie said.

Over 100 local suppliers have already signed up to work with BP on the project.”

She added: “Having grown up in Aberdeenshire, I’m really excited about leading a local project and looking forward to seeing Flora’s potential as a contributor to an integrated energy system in the area.

“Over 100 local suppliers have already signed up to work with BP on the project.

“Power from Flora may be integrated into the Aberdeen hydrogen hub.”

Tribute for pioneering leader

Born in Dalton, near Dumfries, in 1869, Dr Murray was a Scottish medical pioneer and active participant in the suffragette movement.

Together with her partner, Dr Louisa Garrett Anderson, she established the Women’s Hospital for children, providing healthcare for working-class youngsters.

In April 2022 a portrait of Dr Murray was included on the new polymer £100 banknote issued by the Bank of Scotland in honour of her work in medicine and championing women’s rights.

Flora’s story is a reminder of the huge debt of gratitude we owe to those early agitators who refused to accept the limitations imposed by a society that didn’t believe women could or should be doctors, physicians and surgeons.”

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Caroline Clarke subsequently praised her impact on British medical history.

Ms Clarke said: “Almost a century since her death, Flora’s story is a reminder of the huge debt of gratitude we owe to those early agitators who refused to accept the limitations imposed by a society that didn’t believe women could or should be doctors, physicians and surgeons.”