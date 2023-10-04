BP names offshore wind project Flora in honour of Scottish suffragette

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP names offshore wind project Flora in honour of Scottish suffragette

Dr Flora Murray was a Victorian era Scottish medical pioneer and campaigner for women's rights..

By Matthew Perry
Flora Murray, pictured in 1914, alongside BP's logo.
Flora Murray, pictured in 1914, alongside BP's logo. Image: DCT Media

BP has named its first floating offshore wind demonstration project in the North Sea after Scottish medical pioneer and suffragette Dr Flora Murray.

The energy firm made the announcement at the Floating Offshore Wind 2023 conference at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Its offshore wind demonstator is being developed after a successful application to Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing round earlier this year.

BP submitted a bid for a 50-megawatt project off the Aberdeenshire coast.

Hyrdrogen ‘hub’ potential

Flora could be integrated with the company’s planned green hydrogen “hub”, a joint project with Aberdeen City Council.

BP project director Adele Brownlie took to social media to share her excitement to be able to pay tribute to Dr Murray.

“This is a very exciting first step as BP looks to build our offshore wind footprint around the world, which we expect to include more floating options,” Ms Brownlie said.

Over 100 local suppliers have already signed up to work with BP on the project.”

She added: “Having grown up in Aberdeenshire, I’m really excited about leading a local project and looking forward to seeing Flora’s potential as a contributor to an integrated energy system in the area.

“Over 100 local suppliers have already signed up to work with BP on the project.

“Power from Flora may be integrated into the Aberdeen hydrogen hub.”

Tribute for pioneering leader

Scottish medical pioneer and suffragette Dr Flora Murray, pictured in 1914.

Born in Dalton, near Dumfries, in 1869, Dr Murray was a Scottish medical pioneer and active participant in the suffragette movement.

Together with her partner, Dr Louisa Garrett Anderson, she established the Women’s Hospital for children, providing healthcare for working-class youngsters.

In April 2022 a portrait of Dr Murray was included on the new polymer £100 banknote issued by the Bank of Scotland in honour of her work in medicine and championing women’s rights.

Flora’s story is a reminder of the huge debt of gratitude we owe to those early agitators who refused to accept the limitations imposed by a society that didn’t believe women could or should be doctors, physicians and surgeons.”

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Caroline Clarke subsequently praised her impact on British medical history.

Ms Clarke said: “Almost a century since her death, Flora’s story is a reminder of the huge debt of gratitude we owe to those early agitators who refused to accept the limitations imposed by a society that didn’t believe women could or should be doctors, physicians and surgeons.”

