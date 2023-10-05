Converge Awards 2023: Four big gongs for north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Converge Awards 2023: Four big gongs for north and north-east

The top Converge Challenge award, runner-up prize and two other big accolades head north after ceremony in Glasgow.

By Keith Findlay
Converge Challenge 2023 winner Georgina Robinson.
Converge Challenge 2023 winner Georgina Robinson. Image: Hot Tin Roof Date; Unknown

Women founders of businesses spun out of two north and north-east universities have been crowned winner and runner-up in the latest Converge Challenge.

The accolades were part of the 13th Converge Awards, the biggest annual celebration of company creation in Scottish universities.

This year’s ceremony, held in Glasgow, honoured businesses delivering an environmental and societal impact.

Young entrepreneurs

Aberdeenshire-based Laura Ripley, the young entrepreneur behind horror events company Northern Frights, came away with the award for female entrepreneurship.

And Aisha Kasim of Robert Gordon University won the top prize in a KickStart Challenge category for creativity.

Ms Kasim is the brains behind Books2Life, an innovative image-generation platform that enhances reading and produces illustrations using artificial intelligence. It is initially aimed at children with dyslexia.

West coast winner

The top Converge Challenge gong went to Oban-based marine scientist Georgina Robinson.

She is chief executive of N-ovatio-N, which is tackling the growing problem of organic waste in the aquaculture industry. It is upcycling organic waste into new feed ingredients in the form of marine worms.

The business is a spin-out from the Scottish Association for Marine Science, part of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Top prize package worth £70,000

Judges were impressed by Ms Robinson’s “determination to find a scalable solution to help feed the world whilst safeguarding our planet”.

N-ovation-N won £50,000 in cash and £20,000 of in-kind business support to drive the company forward in its next phase.

The Converge Challenge runner-up prize went to microbiologist Soumya Palliyil, of BrIgID Biologics. She heads up the Scottish Biologics Facility at Aberdeen University and is working on new treatments for serious and life-threatening fungal infections.

A total of 16 prizes were awarded across different categories of Converge, with the total prize fund totalling £320,000.

Converge executive director Claudia Cavalluzzo said: “Scotland’s universities are truly world-class and this is evident in the achievements and ambition demonstrated by the talented pioneers we’ve recognised at this year’s awards.

“These founders represent the magic that Scotland needs to realise its ambitions and fulfil its potential as one of the world’s greatest nations of innovators.

“We look forward to working with our winners and runners-up to take their businesses to the next level, and helping them to deliver real, tangible impact throughout Scotland and around the world.”

Laura Ripley, of Northern Frights.
Laura Ripley, of Northern Frights, won the award for female entrepreneurship. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Those atending the ceremony included Innovation Minister and Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, who said: “This year’s winners have demonstrated outstanding talent and creativity.”

Open to students, graduates, and staff from across Scotland’s universities, Converge supports new businesses through intensive business training, networking, one-to-one support, equity-free cash prizes and expert, professional advice from industry partners.

Aisha Kasim, from Robert Gordon University, won the KickStart Challenge creativity award.
Aisha Kasim, from Robert Gordon University, won the KickStart Challenge creativity prize. Image: Hot Tin Roof Date; Unknown
l-r Soumya Palliyl and Carol Munro, of BrigID Biologics, with their Converge Challenge runner-up award.
l-r Soumya Palliyl and Carol Munro, co-founders of BrigID Biologics, with their Converge Challenge runner-up award. Image: Hot Tin Roof

The scheme is supported by the Scottish Funding Council, South of Scotland Enterprise, Creative Scotland and a network of 11 corporate partners.

Converge, launched in 2011, is said to have initiatied training for more than 700 aspiring business founders. It is also said to have contributed to the creation of more than 330 companies which have raised in excess of £320 million in follow-on funding.

